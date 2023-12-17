Remarkable Leaders Are Alike in One Powerful Way

Remarkable leaders share one common characteristic. They are NOT like each other.
Pick any four remarkable leaders from U.S. history – George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, and Benjamin Franklin for example. They are remarkably different from each other.
10 common characteristics of most remarkable leaders:
There is no single template for remarkable leaders. But many share common characteristics.
Remarkable leaders…
- Find strength in supportive relationships.
- Try new things.
- Notice how experiences influence who they are becoming.
- Integrate their past into the present.
- Feel secure enough to be changed by feedback.
- Live by their personal values.
- Make reliable assessments of circumstances without drama.
- Believe they have value.
- Seek to have positive impact.
- Face their frailties and strengths honestly.
There are remarkable exceptions to the above list. My experience shows that some leaders live with deep insecurities. See #8 above. Some overestimate themselves (which isn’t all bad). See #10 above.
Application:
Remarkable leaders don’t fit a mold. Why are you trying to be like someone else?
Adopt best practices but don’t lose yourself in the process. Your fussiness might make you a remarkable leader. The secret is to believe in something to fight for.
Warning: Authenticity is no excuse to flaunt weakness, reject feedback, or be a jerk.
What are you willing to fight for?
What makes you different?
Photo credit: iStock