Remember to Breathe

I know there’s a lot going on right now and it can cause anxiety, stress, and sadness.

There will be times in the days and weeks ahead of where you feel especially low. I hope that when those moments come, that you lean on others for support — your family, your friends, your community — and that you continue to show yourself love and compassion. Now more than ever, let’s show up for others in our lives, and reach out to others who need support. Doing this together is the only way we get through this.

This morning in yoga class, my instructor opened with some thoughts. She opens up every class with some thoughts I’ve always found inspiring, and it helps kick-start my day. She said it much more eloquently, but I’ve done my best to capture it here:

Things aren’t normal right now, so be patient and kind with yourself, and with your family. You may already miss your old life and routine. That’s normal and healthy. Being present and sitting with your thoughts is one of the hardest things to do. It’s one reason we’re always rushing around and staying so busy. This may be the first time in a while you’ve had so much time with your own thoughts. When we’re asked, “How are you,” many of us respond automatically with, “I’m good… busy, but good.” Right now, you might have to look at yourself and admit that you’re not busy right now, and you’re certainly not good. Or maybe you’re busier than ever, but you’re busy with things like homeschooling kids and keeping your family safe. It takes vulnerability and humility to admit that things may not be good, that things may not be what you want, and that that you miss your old life. In these times of uncertainty, when you’re feeling overwhelmed, or sad, or like you’ve reached a breaking point, remember to pause, acknowledge how you’re feeling, and take a few deep breaths. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Let’s all remember to take care of each other, to be honest with how we’re feeling, and when things get especially hard, to stop and take a few deep breaths.

One day and one week at a time. We’ve got this.

—

Previously Published on Medium

—

Shutterstock