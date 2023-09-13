Remembering the Years

Four-time Best Actress Emmy Award winner Michael Learned is the quintessential TV mom. She was Olivia Walton on the hit television series The Waltons. Now celebrating the shows 50th Anniversary she joins us to talk about being one of TV’s most respected moms and her lead role in the new Ryan Murphy Netflix Series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Guest Bio:

Prior to Covid, Michael Learned received Best Actress Award at SOHO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL and Best Actress at the Hollywood Women’s Film Festival for SECOND ACTS. Learned was then Honored at the Las Vegas MegaFest International Film Festival with a Lifetime Achievement Award following a screening of the film earlier this year. The Covid Pandemic caused a delay in its distribution..

SECOND ACTS airs on Direct TV’s dedicated short film channel called Shorts HD from a company called Shorts TV (https://shorts.tv/en/). ShortsTV is the global home of short movies, with the world’s largest catalogue of high quality short movies available on TV, online and in theaters, and also produce original short film content for broadcasters and brands. TRAILER: https://vimeo.com/298223202

Photo credit: iStock.com