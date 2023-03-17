Removing Procrastination Right Now!

Procrastination will hit you harder than running into a brick wall. Hilary addresses why procrastination is deeper than what’s on the surface. We stop and overthink the amount of time it will take to complete a task and end up rushing to complete it at the last minute, or even at all.

Why do we not do what we have to do? Hilary answers how to tackle procrastination head-on by sharing 5 tips that will improve your motivation and focus when writing.

Implementing a guideline- Be clear with what you’re doing and want to accomplish.

Be clear with what you’re doing and want to accomplish. Finding a way to not be intimidated- Instead of thinking about everything as a whole just break it into multiple sections that way you are more focused.

Instead of thinking about everything as a whole just break it into multiple sections that way you are more focused. Where do I start?- Pick one part of the process that flows easily for you and start from there to avoid writer’s block or continuous distractions.

Pick one part of the process that flows easily for you and start from there to avoid writer’s block or continuous distractions. Plan everything out- You chose where to start- now plan what you want to get done per hour or per day.

You chose where to start- now plan what you want to get done per hour or per day. Utilize quick transitions- When you finish one part of the process do not wait around to start the next step- slam that door and get to work!

You’ve already lived what you’ve experienced.

It’s time to write it to life!

This post was previously published on Bookmark Publishing House.

