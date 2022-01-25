Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Rep. Greg Stanton Speaks at Connecting Communities Summit

Rep. Greg Stanton Speaks at Connecting Communities Summit

Learn how to engage the tools of local government to address the most pressing needs of their LGBTQ communities.

by

 

.

.

The Arizona representative spoke at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Connecting Communities summit, a space for LGBTQ municipal liaisons and allied local officials from across the country to connect with one another and learn how to engage the tools of local government to address the most pressing needs of their LGBTQ communities.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
hi i’m congressman greg stanton i wish i
00:02
could be there in person with you but
00:04
i’m in washington d.c right now fighting
00:06
for our shared values on the floor of
00:08
the united states house of
00:09
representatives but i am always pleased
00:10
and honored to participate in hrc events
00:13
in any way i can in this case virtually
00:15
and this event is especially
00:18
meaningful you see
00:19
in the fight for
00:21
lgbtq plus equality we have made
00:24
significant progress from stonewall to
00:26
the supreme court and when civil rights
00:28
advances in our country it just doesn’t
00:31
benefit one group of individuals it
00:33
benefits all of us it makes our country
00:36
stronger and so much of that progress
00:39
has been driven at the local level by
00:41
hard-working city employees and
00:43
community leaders who are not going to
00:44
sit around and wait for washington dc to
00:46
act they’re going to make the
00:48
investments in their community now
00:50
they’re going to make their communities
00:51
safer more inclusive
00:54
places i’ve seen this local power first
00:57
hand see when i was mayor of phoenix one
01:00
of my proudest accomplishments was when
01:02
phoenix fast tracked and passed a fully
01:05
inclusive
01:06
non-discrimination ordinance to make
01:09
sure
01:10
that our lgbtq plus residents and
01:13
visitors are protected from
01:15
discrimination in their homes in their
01:18
workplaces or in public spaces and i’m
01:21
very proud that a number of cities in
01:23
arizona have followed suit like mesa
01:26
tempe and most recently scottsdale while
01:29
mayor hrc made phoenix a perfect score
01:34
gave us a hundred percent on the
01:37
municipality equality
01:39
index we were the first city in arizona
01:41
to do so and now many other cities have
01:43
followed suit on that issue
01:45
as well
01:47
the hard truth is that in far too many
01:49
places around this country
01:52
discrimination is still permitted under
01:55
law in public facilities in education
01:57
institutions when applying for jobs
01:59
trying to rent or buy a home
02:01
discrimination sadly is still permitted
02:04
under federal law so we can’t rest on
02:07
our laurels when there are so many
02:09
states right now that are actively
02:12
trying to turn back progress or write
02:14
discriminatory practices into their own
02:17
laws
02:18
laws that target trans or gender
02:21
non-conforming youth or allow
02:22
discrimination and health care or
02:25
sinister bills in state legislatures
02:27
meant to override those critical
02:28
protections that have been passed at the
02:30
local level
02:32
we can and must do better that’s why i’m
02:35
so proud to be a co-sponsor of the
02:37
equality act which the house has passed
02:40
twice now to ensure stronger federal
02:43
protections for
02:45
our americans but i’m sad to say that
02:47
this bill is one of many victims of the
02:49
filibuster in the united states senate
02:52
where because of that filibuster the
02:54
equality act is not even allowed to come
02:56
up for
02:57
debate we’re going to keep fighting to
03:00
get this critically important civil
03:02
rights bill across the finish line
03:05
but with one chamber of the congress
03:07
refusing to act to protect the rights of
03:09
our neighbors
03:10
action can and must occur at the local
03:13
level that’s why this event is so
03:16
powerful
03:17
each of you has the power to make
03:20
meaningful transformative change across
03:22
entire counties and cities because in
03:25
arizona
03:27
in any place in america everyone
03:30
deserves to be seen to be heard to be
03:33
welcomed and safe from violence or
03:36
harassment and oh by the way it helps
03:39
promote the very
03:41
most talented people to come to your
03:43
community it makes us more economically
03:46
competitive and
03:48
stronger everyone deserves equal
03:50
treatment under the law no matter who
03:52
you are who you love or how you express
03:56
yourself so again
03:58
i am proud to stand with you i’m proud
04:01
to stand with hrc and all of our local
04:05
allies thank you for all you do

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign is organized and will be operated for the promotion of the social welfare of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. By inspiring and engaging individuals and communities, HRC strives to end discrimination against LGBTQ people and realize a world that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is organized for the charitable and educational purposes of promoting public education and welfare for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. HRC Foundation envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

The Human Rights Campaign envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

