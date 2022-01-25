Rep. Greg Stanton Speaks at Connecting Communities Summit

.
.
The Arizona representative spoke at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Connecting Communities summit, a space for LGBTQ municipal liaisons and allied local officials from across the country to connect with one another and learn how to engage the tools of local government to address the most pressing needs of their LGBTQ communities.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock