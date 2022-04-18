Get Daily Email
Report: Building Back Greener

Report: Building Back Greener

International Environmental Protection and Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in the Context of COVID-19

by

 

By GEC

This study has been commissioned by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in preparation for the UNEA Ministerial Meeting and Multi-stakeholder Dialogue in 2022. It is focused on the status, opportunity and challenges of a green COVID-19 recovery. In line with the 2022 UNEA agenda, the report is focused particularly on sustainable consumption and production; resource efficiency, chemicals and waste; ecosystems and biodiversity management and protection; and environmental governance.

There is still time for countries to make some far-reaching policy choices that can simultaneously spur greener, more inclusive economic growth while restoring biodiversity. The paper sets out nine key recommendations for ensuring the green recovery goes to scale.

Previously Published on greeneconomycoalition with Creative Commons Licenses

Photo credit: unsplash

About Green Economy Coalition

The Green Economy Coalition exists to accelerate the transition to green and fair economies.

Connect: We make bridges between business, civil society and government. We stimulate debate, dissent and dialogue. We build collective positions with our members.

Communicate: We tell the stories of change. We track the transition. We bust economic myths.

Influence: We champion the voice of the excluded. We challenge the status quo. We hold decision makers to account.

Visit them at: GreenEconomyCoalition.Org
 

