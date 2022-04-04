Rob Mitchell – A Fistful of Dollars [Video]

By Button Poetry
.
.
Rob Mitchell, performing at Button Poetry Live, August 2017.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
we carved our lands from the hoods they
put us in rolled up our sleeves headed
west and called it manifested destiny
dressed up a black face cod my god
recovered the entire Nativity God Jesus
rocking them robes and black locks took
the frankincense and the myrrh and
crafted idols out of money and status
but not the gold no no gold at all no
chains no grills no rings without a
college seal nothing no one could ever
mistake as a gun we buried these
treasures with the dead they were
underground Kingz
but we we are the children of tomorrow
only hope only dreams we preach peace
teach kids to speak in Hall words and
complex sentences built mansions like
temples and chase out the dope veins and
the gangbangers with the whip flipped
the Bandos into condominiums we carved
our lands out of the hoods they put us
in and claimed ourselves free of
but when I found out that we was
2 or the day Conner called Jonathan and
at the predominantly white
Southern Christian private school I went
to
I knew longer knew which God to pray to
my god our parents tried to give us joy
they fashioned feasts out of the scraps
of land no longer coveted by mortal men
all while our brothers starved at our
doorstep grabbing for a dollar or a
morsel of pity each time we tread out
the house over their outstretched hands
and I wonder how I’m supposed to get to
heaven weighed down with all his black
grief wonder how I ever saw the holiness
inside of me covered and all this black
skin could God forgive us for claiming
the land for turning cheek and he’ll get
anything he’ll the star we carved across
the hood claimed cask
and College Park once Murphy went to a
party in the West and introduced himself
and they say why he talk white and
why he speak with whole words like he
ain’t broke too like he ain’t from the
block to trap to like he ain’t get his
kicks on Bankhead but the rest of Murphy
spawn says hon I black – are you not my
brother never knowing if it was by birth
or simply foster care they call us Uncle
Tom’s and bougie we call it educated we
call them hood rats and jigaboos they
call it survival so now I wonder do we
truly live under the same sky do we
speak the same language with the same
tongue or our similarities only
skin-deep
you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock