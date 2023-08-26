Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Robbie Robertson: His Music, His Legacy

Robbie Robertson: His Music, His Legacy

He’s credited as one of the best storytellers in music.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Cindy Grogan

It began with a young boy devouring American music via the radio stations that drifted onto his remote Ontario reservation. It ended as one of the great legacies of rock. Robbie Robertson, who died this week at age 80, is rightly being lauded for a career that revived interest in the Americana genre via songs like “Up On Cripple Creek” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.”

During the early 60s, Robertson formed a backing band (The Hawks) for American rockabilly singer Ronnie Hawkins with fellow Canadians including Levon Helm and Rick Danko. Their fortunes took a big leap forward when Bob Dylan asked them to back him on his 1966 tour. In keeping with their appreciation for an organic, no-frills sound, they went by an equally simple moniker, The Band.

At the beating heart of The Band was an appreciation and exploration of Americana, country music, and the lore of eras past. Robertson had spent some time working as a “carny” and incorporated into his songs the feel of the small towns he’d visited. He’s credited as one of the best storytellers in music; as a Canadian, he may not have lived through what happened in the post-Civil War South, but you sure felt as if he had.

The Band revived interest in American roots music and influenced everyone from Eric Clapton and George Harrison to the next generation(s) of stateside roots musicians.

As the group began to implode from drug use and clashing egos, Robertson struggled to hold them together. By 1976, he – and they – were done. Their final performance was famously filmed as a documentary by Martin Scorsese (The Last Waltz); that experience began a longtime friendship and collaboration between the director and musician.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Robertson went on to oversee/contribute music to Scorsese films including Raging Bull, The Wolf of Wall Street, and most recently, Killers of The Flower Moon. This last project is something of a full-circle experience between its Native American storyline and Robertson’s own heritage.

While Robertson will be forever tied to classic Band albums like Music from Big Pink, he put out five very fine solo albums, starting with his eponymous 1987 project, followed by 1991’s Storyville. Between those two albums alone, he collaborated with Bruce Hornsby, Ivan Neville, Peter Gabriel, U2, The Bodeans, and Maria McKee.

Of all the great songs that he wrote, Robbie Robertson will forever be associated with “The Weight,” which he once described as being about “the impossibility of sainthood.” In 2019, a global (literally) band covered it for the Playing for Change initiative. It seems a fitting tribute to a man whose musical influence transcended time and borders.

This post was previously published on CultureSonar.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About CultureSonar

Never stop being interesting.

We started CultureSonar to help grownups find cool music, film, TV, books, events, activities and other worthy things. There are lots of people who are as open as ever to new experiences, but whose lives are a bit more, well, complicated than before. Finding the time to wade through the tsunami of available content can be daunting. We can help you find the good stuff.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x