Sage Advice on Marriage

My Grandfather was one of the wisest men I’ve ever known.

He did not boast a wall full of advanced degrees. He was not a world traveler. He did not discover new planets or develop advanced technology.

But he was a man who gained wisdom through experience and in turn, was glad to pass on those lessons so that others might benefit.

On the day we told my Grandparents we were engaged, my Grandfather had this advice for my new fiancé:

“Son,” he said. “If you remember these three things you will have a long and happy marriage: Yes, dear. I’m sorry, dear. You were right, dear.”

My Grandmother piped in, “He’s right.”

It was all said much in jest, but it has proven to be very sage advice.

When you’re married to someone, when you live with them and do the dance of co-existence with another human being (one who is likely very different from yourself) day after day for year after year, it is very easy to forget to treat one another with the most basic human courtesies.

Shouldn’t we treat our loved ones with the same politeness and courtesy that we show perfect strangers in the morning coffee line? But I’ll admit it if you will; sometimes we simply don’t. We feel safe with those closest to us. We know they love us as we are – morning breath, bad hair days, happy pounds, personality quirks, and all. They often see us at our absolute worst, so why shouldn’t we treat them our absolute best?

While my Grandfather’s advice may have seemed a moment of levity, I think he knew very well what he was telling us. Remember to be agreeable to your spouse. Watch the movie or TV show she likes. Learn about his hobbies. You never know when you might find something new to love – together. If you hurt one another, apologize. If someone else hurts your spouse, be sorry that it happened to them and offer comfort. If you’re wrong about something and your spouse was right, admit it. And even if you weren’t, give them the benefit of the doubt; they may just know a thing or two that could benefit you both.

Marriage is a tricky business. It’s complicated at best. But oh, can it be wonderful! My Grandparents were together nearly 70 years. I think they were onto something.

Yes, dear. I’m sorry, dear. You were right, dear.

Sage advice.

