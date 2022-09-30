Salt Substitutes vs. Regular Salt: A Quick Look

BY SELENA RYAN-VIG

The evidence comes from a Cochrane Review* and is relevant to adults in the general population. Most of the studies included some people with high blood pressure.

The evidence is not relevant to:

pregnant women – as none of the studies included them

– as none of the studies included them children – as very few children were included in the studies

– as very few children were included in the studies people where high potassium intake is known to be harmful, such as people with kidney problems or on certain medications. (This is because salt substitutes contain potassium – so these people were excluded from the studies for safety reasons)

What are low-sodium salt substitutes?

Low-sodium salt substitutes (also known as ‘salt substitutes’ or ‘reduced sodium salt’) are like regular cooking salt, but contain less sodium. To reduce the sodium in salt substitutes, some of the sodium is replaced with potassium or other minerals.

Eating lots of sodium, and not enough potassium, can lead to high blood pressure. In turn, this can cause heart problems such as stroke. So the idea is that using salt substitutes – instead of regular salt – might reduce blood pressure and the risk of heart problems.

You can buy salt substitutes in supermarkets – but do they have benefits and are they safe?

Making a choice? Think BRAIN!

It can be helpful to think BRAIN: What are the Benefits, Risks, Alternatives, what do I want and what if I do Nothing?

What are the benefits of salt substitutes?

The evidence says that, in adults, using salt substitutes instead of regular salt in food probably slightly reduces:

blood pressure

risk of non-fatal heart conditions, such as stroke or heart attack

risk of death from heart disease

Are there any risks?

If you’re making any change to your diet, it’s a good idea to find out whether it could have unwanted effects (harms).

The evidence says that using salt substitutes instead of regular salt probably slightly increases the level of potassium (a mineral that keeps your heart beating at the right pace) in adults’ blood. This could be harmful for people who can’t regulate their potassium levels, such as people with kidney problems or on certain medications.

Other evidence on safety is very limited – so we don’t know about other possible harms.

What are the alternatives?

There are other ways to reduce your salt intake – and your blood pressure – without using salt substitutes.

The NHS website has lots of tips on shopping for lower salt foods, and how to reduce salt when cooking and eating out.

Besides reducing salt in your diet, there are other ways you could reduce your blood pressure without medication. For example, moderate-intensity walking (three to five times per week, for 20 – 40 minutes) can likely help. Find out more in this blog by GP Robert Walton: High blood pressure: what can we do to prevent it?

Some people with high blood pressure may need to take medicine to reduce it. You can speak with your GP about whether you might benefit from medication.

What are your individual preferences and experiences?

You might prefer to try and reduce salt in your diet without using salt substitutes – and/or to find alternative ways of managing your blood pressure.

On the other hand, you may find salt substitutes more convenient if you:

find it difficult to reduce salt in your diet in other ways

prefer not to take blood pressure-lowering medication (for example, if medication hasn’t helped you so far, or you get side effects)

What if you do nothing?

This depends on how much salt (sodium) is in your diet. You may not need to reduce your salt – but many people have diets high in salt, and this can cause raised blood pressure. In turn, this could increase your risk of heart disease and stroke. The NHS advises that adults should not have more than 6g of salt a day (2.4g of sodium) – around 1 teaspoon.

High blood pressure often has no symptoms, and people who have high blood pressure may not realise.

