The Good Men Project

Home / Featured Content / Sam Bakhtiar: One Percenter

Sam Bakhtiar: One Percenter

The Championship Leadership Podcast with Nate Bailey

by

 

In this episode of the Championship Leadership podcast Sam Bakhtiar talks about his body building experience, helping other people win, the power of consistency and planning ahead.

 

. . .

In This Episode:

[1:42] What does championship leadership mean to Sam?
[2:20] Who is Sam Bakhtiar and what brought him to where he is today?
[4:21] Leaders that have influenced him.
[8:22] His vision, future plans and impact he wants to make.
[11:24] A turning point inside of his life.
[13:25] Episode takeaways.

 

. . .

Important Quotes:

“Your purpose powers your performance.”

. . .

The Guest:

Sam Bakhtiar is a doctor, CEO, author, world-class bodybuilder, and multi-millionaire entrepreneur. He runs a fitness franchising business, The Camp Transformation Center, with 110 locations and two different supplement and nutrition companies. With a Bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State University in sports science and life science and a doctorate from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic, Dr. Bakhtiar has helped over one hundred thousand people transform physically and mentally. He specializes in helping people get to the top 1% in any and every aspect of their life. Dr Bakhtiar applies his business acumen and coaching to The 1% Club, helping others to become a 1%er by rising above. He is also the author of the popular books The Total Body Transformation Secrets and Becoming a One Percenter.

Dr. Bakhtiar’s passion for transformations began by transforming his own physique from a scrawny, awkward kid to a Champion bodybuilder with 23 major bodybuilding titles including Mr. Orange County, Mr. Pittsburgh, Mr. California, Emerald Cup, Tournament of Champions, as well as placing runner up in Mr. USA. He has over 18 years experience in coaching professional, collegiate, and recreational athletes from all sports. Today, he is a proud husband and father of two beautiful girls and a devoted family and businessman because “Success without fulfillment is the ultimate failure.”

. . .

Resources:

sambakhtiar
Facebook
Instagram

This post was previously published on Nate Bailey’s blog.

***

Photo credit: NateBailey.org

 

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Twitter
NateBaileySpeaks.com

