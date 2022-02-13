Searching for Soul Connections?

I remember the first time my ex-husband told me that he loved me. Within a month of us dating, we were lying in bed, and he gave me some pillow-talk about how deeply he felt for me, even though it had only been one month.
I told him I loved him too.
Here’s the thing: I didn’t — not at that very moment, at least. It was too soon. I wasn’t ready to love him, and I certainly wasn’t prepared to tell him so, but I said it anyway. And we all know how that story turned out.
Three quick takeaways from this five-minute writing exercise are:
- Listen to your gut.
- Keep your boundaries water-tight until you’re ready to loosen them.
- Move slowly.
- Learn to love yourself first.
At this point in my life, I don’t have a lot of faith in “soulmates,” but I wholeheartedly believe in soul connections around the world!
Thank you, Ellie Jacobson, for keeping my mind busy on this frigid Friday night!
This post was previously published on Flint and Steel.
Photo credit: Unsplash