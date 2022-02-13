Searching for Soul Connections?

I remember the first time my ex-husband told me that he loved me. Within a month of us dating, we were lying in bed, and he gave me some pillow-talk about how deeply he felt for me, even though it had only been one month.

I told him I loved him too.

Here’s the thing: I didn’t — not at that very moment, at least. It was too soon. I wasn’t ready to love him, and I certainly wasn’t prepared to tell him so, but I said it anyway. And we all know how that story turned out.

Three quick takeaways from this five-minute writing exercise are:

Listen to your gut.

Keep your boundaries water-tight until you’re ready to loosen them.

Move slowly.

Learn to love yourself first.

At this point in my life, I don’t have a lot of faith in “soulmates,” but I wholeheartedly believe in soul connections around the world!

“Do you feel like you’re alone, Will? Do you have a soulmate? Somebody who challenges you. I’m talking about someone who opens up things for you — touches your soul. You’ll never have that kind of relationship in a world where you’re always afraid to take the first step because all you see is every negative thing ten miles down the road. You can do anything you want; you are bound by nothing.” —Robin Williams, Good Will Hunting

. . .

Thank you, Ellie Jacobson, for keeping my mind busy on this frigid Friday night!