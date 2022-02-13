Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Searching for Soul Connections?

Searching for Soul Connections?

I wasn’t ready to love him, and I certainly wasn’t prepared to tell him so, but I said it anyway.

by

 

I remember the first time my ex-husband told me that he loved me. Within a month of us dating, we were lying in bed, and he gave me some pillow-talk about how deeply he felt for me, even though it had only been one month.

I told him I loved him too.

Here’s the thing: I didn’t — not at that very moment, at least. It was too soon. I wasn’t ready to love him, and I certainly wasn’t prepared to tell him so, but I said it anyway. And we all know how that story turned out.

Three quick takeaways from this five-minute writing exercise are:

  • Listen to your gut.
  • Keep your boundaries water-tight until you’re ready to loosen them.
  • Move slowly.
  • Learn to love yourself first.

At this point in my life, I don’t have a lot of faith in “soulmates,” but I wholeheartedly believe in soul connections around the world!

“Do you feel like you’re alone, Will?
Do you have a soulmate?
Somebody who challenges you.
I’m talking about someone who opens up things for you — touches your soul.
You’ll never have that kind of relationship in a world where you’re always afraid to take the first step because all you see is every negative thing ten miles down the road. You can do anything you want; you are bound by nothing.”
—Robin Williams, Good Will Hunting

. . .

Thank you, Ellie Jacobson, for keeping my mind busy on this frigid Friday night!

This post was previously published on Flint and Steel.

***

Photo credit: Unsplash

 

About Divina Grey

Divina Grey is a ferocious woman and mother rebuilding her life one article at a time. She likes ten-mile bike rides, singing and playing her guitar, an invigorating workout, and a cup of coffee so decadent she can feel the frothiness in her bones. She has stockpiled a collection of journals in an elegant wooden chest and is oozing with gratitude for the chance to share her staggering long-time love of writing with the world.

