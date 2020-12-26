Separation Anxiety In Children | Dad University

Separation anxiety for children is very common. Nearly every child experiences some form of separation anxiety. It usually starts around 6-7 months and fades away as they are toddlers after about 2.

As children get older and if the conditions worsen, there is also separation anxiety disorder. If your child is experiencing this, we suggest seeking professional help in your area.

Jason goes over some tips for calming your toddler down. When separation anxiety hits, it can often be difficult to deal with. Hopefully, these strategies make it a little easier.

Previously Published on YouTube