Seven Strategies to Help Reach Your Full Potential

The young boy picked up the violin and tried to put the shoulder rest on the back. He attempted it again, as it fell to the floor. He scooped it up and tried again.

I asked him, “Would you like me to demonstrate it again?”

“Yes,” was his soft reply and so I did.

I put it on, removed it, and did it again. Before I handed it to him, I took it off again. He put it on easier this time, because I had modeled to him how to do it.

To play the violin means to learn to use both hands, shoulders, arms, eyes, and your breathing to create music. The first weeks of noise are soon forgotten when a song starts to develop. The same young boy who struggled with his shoulder rest a few months ago is now playing Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star attribute to Mozart, from memory.

From playing music to higher education, and then from employee to business owner, the journey to reach my full potential took time, energy, and dedication. The following steps helped me master my education, and are the tools my students use to improve their musical ability. If it works for music, it can work for your career, relationships and everyday life.

What can you do?

Start with a couple simple questions: Have you failed to capitalize on the vast reservoir of potential you believe is lurking within you? Are you willing to see how far you can go?

Though there are many variables, and the odds are against giving maximal effort each day you can improve yourself. Wouldn’t it be interesting to see what you can accomplish if you try?

The last question to ponder is: What have you dreamed of mastering? Consider something you’ve desired to learn or accomplish. If we find delight in becoming the best at what we do, we can begin to change our life and the lives of those around us for the better.

Reach your full potential and discover yourself with these strategies.

1. Focus. Life is too short of reaching your potential in multiple pursuits. Limit yourself to just a few activities if you want to achieve a high level of mastery. Remember, those who are a jack of all trades become the master of none. Mastering anything takes time, and patience is key to long-term development.

2. Understand. Once you grasp the idea, progress comes quickly at first and then slows. After a year of practicing a musical instrument, you’ll be advancing and sounding more like a musician. When you reach 9 years in playing, you’ll barely be better after nine years than you were after eight years. The reason is the challenge or the curve of learning. You’ll need to bust past the complacency and contentment zone and find songs, skills, and different styles to challenge your musical ability. Don’t be afraid to change it up. The same goes for your job, career, and routines at home.

3. Set goals. Have both long-term and short-term goals. Short-term goals are the pathway to your long-term goals. Your daily actions create progress toward your short-term goals. Set goals and do something each day to make those goals come to life.

Little steps up a mountain eventually lead to the summit.

4. Become the person you have to be. Suppose you want to be the best painter you can be. In that case, it’s necessary to become a person that values creativity, boldness, and a willingness to expose your work to scrutiny. It’s essential to live life in this way each day. What type of person do you have to be to reach your potential in your endeavor?

5. Practice every day. There’s no other way. Regular, intentional practice is the key to maxing out your potential. Daily habits, practiced over and over become an integral part of your life. The best way to determine the most practical actions to practice or to master your pursuit is to find a mentor.

6. Find a mentor. Even the best athletes have a coach. Whether your pursuits are physical, financial, spiritual, or fall under the category of “other,” a mentor can take years off your learning curve. Imagine the difference between learning to play the guitar on your own and having an expert guide you each day.

Musical mentors, life coaches, fitness trainers all provide you expert guidance as you move toward improvement. Essentially, you are paying someone for their expertise to help you get to your goals faster than if you tried it on your own.

7. Embrace change. The most remarkable skill and then mastery are forms of change. The average adult hasn’t changed over the last decade, aside from getting older. If you are willing to change you’ll reach your full potential. Be excited by change and learn to enjoy the process.

“I hate everything that merely instructs me without augmenting or directly invigorating my activities.” (Goethe)

Reaching your full potential in the literal sense might not be your genuine desire. There are many other responsibilities to consider. But the option exists. Whether you want to reach your full potential or just enhance your expertise in one aspect of your life, the solution is the same.

The only difference is the degree to which you pursue it.

These strategies will help you reach the height you desire in whichever skill you decide to pursue. Set your goals, focus, find a mentor and practice each day. Even if you don’t become the world’s best at your chosen endeavor, you’ll find new achievement, meaning, and fulfillment in your life.

~Just a thought by Pamela

—

—

