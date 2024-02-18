Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Sex, Love, & Attachment in Relationship

Sex, Love, & Attachment in Relationship

Do you struggle with lack of sex in your marriage? Or with not feeling loved?

by Leave a Comment

“She doesn’t love me anymore,” says my client Rick, a tech entrepreneur.

“How do you know that?” I say.

“We never have sex anymore,” he says

Does lack of sex feel like lack of love to you as well?

“Because she doesn’t have sex with you, you don’t feel loved?” I say.

“Correct,” he says

“Do you feel needy?”

He pauses. “Not really.”

Do you feel needy in your marriage?

“But you do need sex?”

He nods.

“To know you’re loved, correct?” I continue.

“I’m confused,” he says.

Would you be confused if your wife said she loved you but wouldn’t have sex with you?

Rick was caught in a trap I see a lot of guys stuck in. He equates sex to love and love to sex.

He’s so good at kicking ass at work as an entrepreneur that he gets his ass kicked at home.

And he feels resentful.

His wife feels his resentment and to protect herself, she weaponizes sex. She uses it to poke back at him.

Over the course of months of working together, Rick and I take a deep dive into three profound relational topics to help him sort out his marriage and get things back on track.

Check out the video below to learn about how Sex, Love & Attachment get confused in marriage and discover how to sort them out.

Do you want sex, love, and a kick-ass relationship?

 

 

Previously Published on stuartmotola.com

***

iStock image

About Stuart Motola

Stuart Motola is a men's relationship coach who offers guys concrete strategies for how to get unstuck in relationship. With over 15 years working with thousands of men on their relationships and personal growth, Stuart utilizes a unique system that breaks the patterns that keep men tied up in frustrating relationships. Unlike many therapists and couples counselors, who can frustrate guys with excessive talking, Stuart focuses on explicit action. His unique process offers each man a clear and direct roadmap of progress to create lasting positive results.

