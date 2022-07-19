Shasparay – Shopping While Black [Video]

By Button Poetry

Shasparay, performing at the Stonewall International Poetry Slam in Baltimore, MD.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:06

let me tell you about the best photos i

0:09

have ever taken i got hired to model for

0:12

one of walmart’s plus size lines hair

0:15

was done face done everything done i

0:18

posed

0:19

and my melanin popped the camera lens

0:22

off i feel my ancestors push my

0:25

shoulders back i keep my head up like no

0:27

one has called me fat and minted as a

0:29

synonym for ugly i hold my hands like i

0:32

just got through casting a smell i

0:33

smiled and suddenly the light pours in i

0:36

dared anyone to twist they lips and say

0:39

i wasn’t beautiful because one of the

0:41

first times in my life i acknowledged i

0:43

was and i saw myself

0:46

months later

0:48

walmart employees followed me through

0:50

the store

0:52

i thought maybe they recognized me

0:54

but this wasn’t runway

0:56

i was just running errands the true

0:58

offense was shopping while black i

1:01

smiled i did but it did not change their

1:04

depth of field i’m under the impression

1:06

that my melanin got them wanting to pop

1:08

off so i leave wasn’t gonna let white

1:10

gays dim my brightness but they followed

1:12

me

1:13

couldn’t even leave the parking lot

1:15

before red white and blue pulls me over

1:18

i don’t want to be america’s next top

1:21

martyr

1:24

so i posed make myself into a model

1:28

minority when the cops pull up i push my

1:30

shoulders back and fix my face my

1:32

ancestors force my hands to the wheel i

1:35

open my mouth to speak but here’s sandra

1:37

and philando say is there a problem

1:39

officer

1:41

the store called

1:43

they twisted their lips and said i stole

1:45

something maybe if i had been as still

1:48

or as white as the mannequins they would

1:50

have left me alone how ironic that the

1:52

same corporation that tries to capture

1:54

me tries to capture me this time

1:57

this time in a different light i want to

1:59

show them my headshots to clear up the

2:01

confusion but i don’t want to get a head

2:03

shot why can’t i prove that black bodies

2:06

weren’t just made for mug shots

2:11

let me tell you about the worst photo i

2:14

have ever taken

2:16

it’s the one they said they needed to

2:17

put me on file for criminal trespassing

2:20

even though i went through the checkout

2:22

line even though i had a receipt tears

2:25

are streaming down my face and the cop

2:28

tells me to smile

2:30

he says to smile

2:32

as if i should be grateful that the

2:33

clique was followed with a flash and not

2:36

a bank

2:38

[Applause]

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

—

