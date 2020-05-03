Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / She Wants a Truthful Man

She Wants a Truthful Man

Let’s face it, speaking truth in a marriage can be a high-risk proposition.

by Leave a Comment

Sol was an account executive with a broadband company. He worked his ass off at work. You know, the whole “climb the ladder” thing.

But even better for him, he loved what he did. Much of his work served the developed world. A mission he believed in.

At home, it was good and all but… there’s always a but.

Anyway, he came to me a year ago and this is what he said.

“I love my wife. She’s a powerhouse. She makes magic happen. And we make a great team.”

“BUT…..????” I asked.

“I have to live with her ONLY from the waist up.”

That’s code for we never have sex.

“It’s crushing me. And I’m thinking, I have to leave the woman I love,” he said.

He and his wife had flatlined. Just like many married men I see.

“Really?” I said. “You’re ready to leave? I mean, as in done?”

“I don’t see any other options,” Sol said.

“And if there were? Would you stay?”

“Hell yeah,” he said. 

“Well, I have some ideas. Would you like to talk further?”

He said yes. And that made all the difference.

And within 3 months, Sol was living in his marriage with his whole body, not just the waist up.

That’s code for… ok, you get it.

How’d he do it?

It was quite simple.

First, he decided that he could no longer accept the status quo. Sounds simple enough, but that alone is huge.

What if he got a no from his wife? What if she shut him down for good?

Well, a lot of guys just accept what is or they speak up in a way in which they’re doomed to get the answer they don’t want.

You see we have this thing called “confirmation bias” where we get the answer we expect. But not Sol.

After just a few months of working together, he learned fast that his desire sex for wasn’t just about sex.

It was about…
…taking risks
…embracing uncertainty
…speaking in a way to his wife that said more than just “I want sex!”

In truth, a groveling dude is a major turn off. And so is a macho jerk. Sol was neither. He was assertive and vulnerable.

He stood in his power, spoke his truth lovingly, and brought his marriage back from the dead.  

And he learned this. A man speaking lovingly what he wants is super sexy to a woman.

Go deeper. Check out this video to learn how to get what you want in your relationship.

 

Previously Published on stuartmotola.com

 

About Stuart Motola

Stuart Motola specializes in helping individuals and couples cultivate energized and fulfilling partnership. He helps individuals attract who they seek (i.e. date more effectively), kill the voice of desperation and aloneness, and know the difference between a love that makes you big versus a love that makes you small. He teaches couples how to repair after conflict, cut unconscious cycles of projection and blame, communicate more responsibly, and to take risks to reignite passion and aliveness. Stuart has shared his expertise as a relationship coach, author, speaker, and facilitator throughout the world and wrote the #1 Amazon best-selling book “Fixing You Is Killing Me: A Conscious Roadmap To Knowing When To Save And When To Leave Your Relationship.” To learn more about Stuart’s work, visit https://www.stuartmotola.com/ .

