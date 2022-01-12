Short Essays About Life and Love

The assignment

Like a butterfly, you accept the assignment for evolution, to be the caterpillar, without being constantly judgemental of yourself why you have not been a butterfly yet. Maybe your long-term assignment is to find out who you are and what you want. Don’t rush to find out the answer and don’t live as if you need to overcome this moment of now.

Twenty Five

25 is a strange age, a very strange age! It’s like there are too many demons and angels living inside me, which I am only able to partly fathom the voices they whisper, and the rest becomes a stagnant mess.

25 is like the major point in the vastness of space and time, where all the possible galaxies of characters collide. Some nights I am unforgivably reckless, and transformingly wise at dawn. Some days I am hellish jealous, some days I am adorably loving. Weeks, months and seasons go by, I’ve found myself gliding through different beings. A hopelessly corny girl, a pathetically cynical old soul, an ambitious person with all the sound-like-perfect goals, an imposter, a virtuous human and a hypocrite. Good qualities are self-praised with a hell yes high-five. Then I chain myself and the dark, heavy personas with self-judgment, so I can drown to the bottom of the sea.

Perhaps life is supposed to be the way 25 is, regardless of which year you’re living in. Perhaps life is the mixology of courage and fear, confidence and shame, self-righteousness and guilt, understanding and judgment, happiness and sorrow, highs and lows.

Hope

The hope to change someone, to measuredly accommodate your life, is a wasting hope. The kind of hope that loses its way in a dark tunnel, and probably never has its chance to see a ray of sunlight.

After countless attempts, you will realize that everything you’ve done is still an invisible force to an object that has no desire to move. And like a moth to a flame, you’re so addicted to the idea of being a compelling reason for radical change in people, you burn yourself in the progress to make it a reality.

You attach your sense of self to the image of a ‘human-changer’. This longing creates the feeling of constant dissatisfaction for you and inadequacy for the humans you wish to change. I’m sorry that the stage of growth and values between you and people you’ve met and adored are far different, but ‘human-changer’ is never a thing.

Every change starts with one man, that is you.

​​Noises

How do you usually listen to music these days? You use a good pair of earphones with a noise canceling function and turn on the music you like.

Sometimes that is what we need: removing noises to improve the quality. When unwanted ambient sounds are eliminated, music becomes much more enjoyable.

The same applies to our thoughts. When all the external distractions are blocked, you become attentive to what happens inside. When you offset the effects of distracting opinions, people and concurrent events, you’re more conscious of the voices in your head: Negative thoughts, neutral thoughts and empowering ones. And if you love yourself enough, you select the internal dialogues that work for you. Like the way you skip the songs not vibing with the activities you’re doing.

For earphones, they cost you a couple of hundred bucks to fully utilise the designed features . For your thoughts, they cost you time and practice, to become the agent of your life.

—

—

