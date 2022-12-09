Signs Someone Likes You

I, for the longest time, mistook somebody’s attraction for me as them just being nice. I dated him because I thought he was so nice (obviously), only to figure out later that he was not so nice; he behaved so because he liked me. Damn, this article would have helped then.

Physical Touch

So this friend of mine wasn’t a hug person, but when we would meet, he would often greet me with a hug. Additionally, he is very reserved, but he did wish me valentine’s week hug day. I realized it was not his usual self, and he was not doing it with all his other friends. Any signs of physical touch and intimacy that are not characteristic of the other person might be a sign that they are attracted to you.

The other person’s body language can be telling about their feelings. Do they try to touch your shoulder or hand during conversations? A playful punch on the shoulder? These all count. (this sounds subtle but is such a big indicator of somebody’s attraction. My judgment based on this sign has never gone wrong!) It is not usual to lean in, make eye contact, and smile.

They would put in the effort to know more about you

If someone asks you plenty of questions about yourself, they might be interested in you. They want to know you better.

The trick is to observe the questions they ask and their response to your answers. They will try to cut the small talk and ask things that are not usual. Few examples:

How many guys have you dated before? Why did you break up?

They might ask you about your sexual experiences.

They will be curious about knowing if you are currently dating someone or are interested in someone.

They will ask you about your type.

They will ask you about your opinion on dating and relationships.

They like to spend time with you

It is natural to feel bored when we spend a lot of time with someone. But, if someone wants to spend all the time with you without complaining about spending all the time together, they might be interested in you.

Do they text you all the time? Do they text you immediately after you have ended a call with them? Do they greet you good morning and goodnight? Do they ask how your day was? All of this shows that you are on their mind.

Additionally, do they make plans with you? One of my friends used to ask her crush to help her with maths problems and often used that as an excuse to be with him. I have observed this a lot: if someone likes you, they will try to make plans with you. (Fact check: I have done this too! ;p)

