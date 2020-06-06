Sincerely, Scared as Hell

For the majority of my adult life, I’ve lived in a life of fear. I’ve lived in a life where I possess many talents that I have only chosen as recreational hobbies. I write (obviously), produce music and I come up with great ideas; only to keep them to myself. I kept them to myself because I’ve always been too scared to put it all in the air. I have always been scared to show the world because they may not be good enough for anybody. My fear has cost me a lot of potential happiness in my 20s and a ton of regret. Luckily, I’m 28 and I have so much more to contribute in my life and to the world. I just hate it took me so long to show my talents to the world. Hopefully this new story will prevent you from making the same mistake.

Know Yourself.

We all have talents (maybe?). Like I said before, we may be scared to show it to the world. We may be talented musicians, dancers, comedians, etc. We’ve heard the quote “Do what makes you happy and you won’t work another day in your life” so much, but are we really listening? Even if we don’t have talents, is there a certain career you want to pursue, but you have everybody in your ear telling you to do something else? Is there something you want to do that could have a big impact in the world, but you’re scared of what other people think? Listen, I’ve been there (obviously). I’ve hidden my talents long enough and I have finally come out my comfort zone to show the world what I can do. Writing on Medium is something I’ve wanted to pursue; not because of the money, but I know with my talents, I can help someone else out in the world that is currently in the situation I was once in. I think it’s important to analyze these things early on. Focus on the things that make you happy and the foundation will soon follow.

It’s No Time Limit, but, DAMN!

Procrastination is the devil. I’m serious. You’ve finally found out your niche. You’ve finally decided what you want to pursue in life. The worst part about it is, we still take too long to start our journey. Anxiety kicks in, we second guess ourselves, we think that we don’t have what it takes to get the job done.

Therefore, we continue to sit on our asses and waste more time. Sometimes we are too set in our comfort zones. I’ll give my situation. I honestly could’ve been well into my career if I didn’t take a two/three year break with my education. After graduating from college, I went into working. I knew with the degree I had, I needed additional education. However, I didn’t go right back in. I was scared to take additional examinations. I didn’t want to pay the money.

I was afraid of rejection. That caused me to lose at least 3 years of time. I finished my Master’s last year, but I could’ve finished at 24. I also decided to change fields. So even though I’m still 28 and pursuing a doctorate degree, I still wasted a lot of time, thinking “what if”. I could’ve been well into my career, making six figures. I’m here to tell you, we will not achieve our goals the next day. Not happening. While you start your new journey, just know that you will face some adversity along the road. That’s just how life works in a nutshell. Just keep going!

F*** These Folks!

Yes, whatever you try to do, whether it’s entertainment, writing, social media, etc., there will always be someone negative trying to rain on your parade. Unfortunately, that is also a part of life. I always thought of what people would say and think if I tried to advertise what I’m trying to show the world. For example, I normally write about love/relationships, social justice & advice. I just started sharing it to my Twitter feed. I was scared to see what people would think or what smart remarks they’d have to say. “Oh, look at this ole lovey-dovey ass boy writing about stuff like this!” or “You’re a man, you don’t want to write about anything else?”

That’s what I always thought of. I write about these topics because I’m passionate about it. I write about these things because my past experiences will help others avoid situations that I was once in. I don’t think things like these are gender-specific; it just takes a brave and special human being to reach out to the world to help others in the same predicament. Don’t let anyone delay your display. What I mean by that is don’t let anyone’s opinion or negativity delay your journey. Once you realize your purpose in this world, nobody else’s opinion matters. The same person that is being negative to everything is the one that is also scared to make things happen; they just don’t have the same drive and motivation as you. Think about that.

Sincerely,

Scared as Hell.

P.S.

I’m still working on myself. We’re in this together 🙂

—

***

—

