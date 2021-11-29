Situations That Show Your Life Will Always Get Worse

When I was younger I thought life wasn’t fair to me. My life was getting worse day by day. My loved ones were moving away, and while I was trying to solve a problem, I was faced with two new problems. I felt like I was at a dead end. You have experienced this situation it is a very normal situation, but if it goes too long, it will cost you a lot mentally.

I remember very clearly the emotions I felt at that time;

Low self-esteem

Don’t see yourself as worthless

Everything I do will fail

Future anxiety

These feelings can turn a god into an ant. Likewise, if an ant can overcome these feelings, it can become a god.

So How Did I Get Out of This Depression?

Believing That the Future Will Always Be Good

Sometimes we can make mistakes, we can grapple with certain troubles. But this will not always continue. I remember the day I got out of my troubles and said to myself

“ Everything will be fine, you just have to start from the beginning”.

The important thing at first is that you accept this situation. If you don’t trust yourself, you will always be a loser in your life. The power is in your hands, be a lion or an ant if you want. I never wanted to be an ant.

That’s why I wanted to prove to myself that I could win everything I lost. Although it was difficult at first, small steps led to big changes. Now I live a much greater life than before.

You Can’t Make Everyone Happy

Is anyone bothered by your behavior? That person can leave your life. You don’t care. Do you drink detox water when you want to drink wine? No. Then don’t do things you don’t want to do. Don’t spend a lifetime trying to make others happy. You don’t need anyone’s approval in this life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you enjoy doing something, definitely do it. If someone says you can’t do it, even stubbornly do it. Oppose, rise. Don’t suffocate people, don’t follow them, let them follow you. If you live your life to make others happy, you will never be happy. You will always be an unsuccessful person.

***

Don’t Trust People

Not everyone you see close has to see you close. Don’t trust people too much. Most people are using you and they don’t like you. Realize this. Try to distinguish these people with little tactics and trials. The people who value you will already reveal themselves. But don’t put too much trust in your friends or your environment. If you’re going to do something, do it yourself. Being attached to people poses a serious self-esteem problem.

You Need to Get Out of Your Comfort Zone

I would like to emphasize one point clearly that money makes everyone happy. Wouldn’t you like it if $10,000 came to you right now? Well, this money will not come for anything, you have to work by mixing your nights and days. Try to create additional jobs, try to do what you do in the best way, and never stop.

Netflix kills, not cigarettes.

You can’t imagine what you can achieve in the time you spend on the screen. You just need to motivate yourself. If you lie down and watch TV while others are working. While others are succeeding, you do the same and continue to feel sorry for yourself. For this reason, get out of your comfort zone as soon as possible.

Feel Beautiful in the Mirror

That sense of beauty you feel when you put on your favorite dress or suit is priceless. A person’s appearance is indispensable in this life. Most people judge you by your outward appearance. Therefore, choose clothes that you are happy to wear. You feel beautiful/handsome. Always take care of yourself. When you go out, look in the mirror and think nice things about yourself. Find yourself attractive.

If you go out on the street wearing sweatpants and stubble, it’s not strange that people don’t find you attractive when they look at you. It increases our self-confidence and social skills. Always be stylish and well-groomed to get this attention.

***

Final Thoughts

We decide the direction of our lives. If you sit like an ant and cry over situations and stay out of your comfort zone, your life will get worse as it is now. Fight as hard as you can, do not be discouraged, and succeed. Success is the most beautiful thing in this life. Prepare yourself not for a bad life, but for a hopeful future. Believe it sincerely. There’s nothing wrong with wanting, work hard and you will succeed. Live your life for yourself, not for nonsense people.

Don’t let others determine your worth in life. You decide everything. Because you have the power to do it.

—

This post was previously published on Medium.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Romina Farías on Unsplash