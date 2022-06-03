Six Reasons Why Thrifting Is Making a Buzz

Tell me a little big secret. I promise it’s just between us.

Are you one of those people who look sideways at the idea of buying at thrift stores and don’t even think about getting close to second-hand clothes because you supposedly believe they are too tacky or vulgar or have you already taken your dose of transparency and left prejudice aside?

Either way, I’m about to make you rethink these concepts.

Commercial activities have been present… well, since man became man in the world and sought to go beyond agriculture and other rudimentary and individual activities.

Commerce has been present for millennia, from the mere exchange of goods and products to the modernization and the introduction of money as an indirect exchange.

The thing grew so much that it not only reached the global scale but also shaped the world economy, becoming indispensable for the progress of humanity.

Then we saw the introduction of different modes of commerce, the appearance of traditional stores, the growth of big brands, and the increasing demand for specific products.

But it was from the 19th century onwards, the standard and traditional structure were sort of reinvented — if not replaced — by thrift stores.

Of course, today’s thrift stores are not like the ones from past centuries because now they are everywhere and are seen with a lot of positivity.

But… what is thrifting?

Thrifting is also known as second-hand, previously owned, and pre-loved.

In summary, we can say that thrifting is a wonder.

In addition to all this wonder, it is also one of the oldest commercial activities directly related to purchasing and selling used items in thrift stores. These items are usually pieces of clothing or antiques and books, and other domestic objects.

In these stores, you can find unique and quality items at great prices, and this is just a small part of what makes thrifting such a remarkable trend.

Thrifting is a reality, and it has become a success that I guarantee will last for the next generations. It changed the face of commerce, making quality more accessible and offering a catalog of different styles to different audiences.

Thrift shopping is viewed as one of the most sustainable ways to shop, slashing down on fast fashion.

What are people’s thoughts on thrifting?

People around me are skeptical about purchasing used items, especially clothes, as they feel other people already wear them. In addition, they are concerned about hygiene. Well, don’t we all wash our clothes?

With increasing knowledge about the concept of sustainable living, many people’s outlook is changing about thrifting.

Here are some of the reasons why thrifting is breaking the charts:

1. Cheap wonders

Who has never wanted to acquire an item but was prevented by the price? Consequently, we either give up or struggle to save enough money to buy it.

This is one of the most significant advantages of thrift stores and one of the main reasons why everyone chooses to do thrifting. Thrift items usually have a lower value than new items from stores, so thrifting is super cheap.

You can find three pieces of clothing for one price at a regular store. If that wasn’t enough, you could find pieces with an almost untouched appearance with even better quality than newly purchased pieces. This is the result of a thoughtful selection made by the organizers, which means that there are always good pieces at excellent prices.

2. Sustainability: YES | Waste: ZERO

Today’s world is increasingly looking for more sustainable living, that is, environmental protection, and this is not left out in thrift stores.

The average American throws away 81 pounds of clothing each year. This adds 26 billion pounds of clothing that ends up straight in landfills. Thrifting is the process of reusing products and delaying the process so that they don’t end up in landfills.

Clothing production uses a lot of water, thousands of liters of water, not to mention that half of these pieces will later torture the environment with decomposition work. Ellen MacArthur Foundation stated that around 93 billion cubic meters of water per year are used in textile production, equivalent to 37 million Olympic swimming pools.

It doesn’t matter if you’re growing cotton plants or processing polyester and viscose; fibers are water-intensive. Another factor contributing to a garment’s water consumption is the spinning, dyeing, printing, and finishing of fabrics.

Thrift stores prevent this cycle of degradation with second-hand clothes; by reusing them, we prevent them from becoming garbage, ending up in the environment, and being wasted.

Thrift stores provide an opportunity for more conscious consumption, which is another reason for their popularity.

3. Authenticity and exclusivity

Thrift stores offer different items, from the oldest to branded pieces, which makes them unique, so you probably won’t find them anywhere else.

Exclusivity promotes creativity, enabling the creation of new fashions and authentic sets, so you have the freedom to shape your wardrobe according to your tastes.

This exclusivity draws the community’s attention in a world where everyone wants to be the author of themselves.

4. It is a door to entrepreneurship

When you open a thrift store, it is very different from a conventional store. You can use those items that you are no longer using but are in reasonable condition and want to donate to a second-hand store.

Becoming a reseller has never been easier than it is today. This has contributed to the expansion of thrift stores and the growth in demand for the product.

5. It is everywhere

What has contributed the most to the growth of thrift stores is the internet. So now we have physical thrift stores and online thrift stores.

That said, you can do thrifting either at your favorite stores or even lying in your bed, rambling through the myriad options of items in online stores.

And as social networks continue to grow, it is evident that everyone will join the thrifting wave.

6. Vintage

Remember that part where I talked about the availability of old pieces through thrift stores? So, there’s more whipped cream on that cake.

Vintage pieces are true treasures, and vintage fashion is on the rise. The thrift stores have pieces that cross generations, are still in high fashion, and are unique and iconic.

Antique is history, sophistication, and elegance, and these things fill thrift stores.

Check out some of India’s best thrift stores:

Final Thoughts:

Try giving yourself a few minutes to think when you are about to buy something new online. Sleep on it, and then decide if you still want it the next morning.

We will be less likely to buy as much when we turn off our phones and go outdoors instead of shopping malls.

Relationships with others and the connection with the natural world ultimately define our joy in life. Therefore, we should embrace true happiness from a fulfilled life rather than suffocating ourselves.

—

