Six Reasons Why You Should Post Articles on LinkedIn

LinkedIn is the primary social media platform for business professionals. Your profile is important but so is your activity. There are several benefits in posting articles on LinkedIn (LI).

1. It demonstrates your expertise.

An article on a topic related to your skills and experience shows that you have level of expert knowledge on the subject. It raises your standing and authority.

2. It leads to more connections.

You will find that you get more link requests if you post articles. An extended network of LI connections increases your chance of business or employment opportunities. You should reply to comments on your article and ask to link with anyone who comments.

3. It moves you up on LinkedIn searches.

The algorithm that LI uses is secret and is changed from time to time. Keywords in your profile are obviously important. It is believed that activity in terms of posts and comments move you up the algorithm rankings so that you are more likely to be found by important contacts such as recruiters.

4. It increases your reach.

Every time you post an article your connections are notified (unless you turn this off). They can then share the article with their networks. Your reach and the awareness of what you have to offer is significantly increased. You can also post your article in many LI groups.

5. Posts can be repurposed for other sites.

Your posts can be held on your website as a series of blogs. They can he promoted on Twitter, Facebook and other sites. They can be repurposed – maybe with a different emphasis and headline – for industry specific websites and journals.

6. You feel better!

Publishing an article gives you a quiet sense of achievement and we all need that from time to time!

What can you write about? Lists are always appealing. Review a book. Ask a question then answer it. Here are some suggestions. Say you are an expert photographer, you could pen these titles:

A. The Six Most Common Mistakes that Amateur Photographers Make

B. Five Easy Ways to Improve your Photos

C. Lessons we can Learn from the Three Greatest Photographers of the Last Century

D. Should you take photos with your mobile phone or with a quality camera?

—

This post was previously published on Destination Innovation.

***

—

Photo credit: iStock