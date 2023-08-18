Get Daily Email
Six Reasons Why You Should Post Articles on LinkedIn

Six Reasons Why You Should Post Articles on LinkedIn

by

 

LinkedIn is the primary social media platform for business professionals. Your profile is important but so is your activity. There are several benefits in posting articles on LinkedIn (LI).

1.    It demonstrates your expertise.

An article on a topic related to your skills and experience shows that you have level of expert knowledge on the subject. It raises your standing and authority.

2.   It leads to more connections.

You will find that you get more link requests if you post articles. An extended network of LI connections increases your chance of business or employment opportunities. You should reply to comments on your article and ask to link with anyone who comments.

3.   It moves you up on LinkedIn searches.

The algorithm that LI uses is secret and is changed from time to time. Keywords in your profile are obviously important. It is believed that activity in terms of posts and comments move you up the algorithm rankings so that you are more likely to be found by important contacts such as recruiters.

4.   It increases your reach.

Every time you post an article your connections are notified (unless you turn this off). They can then share the article with their networks. Your reach and the awareness of what you have to offer is significantly increased. You can also post your article in many LI groups.

5.   Posts can be repurposed for other sites.

Your posts can be held on your website as a series of blogs. They can he promoted on Twitter, Facebook and other sites. They can be repurposed – maybe with a different emphasis and headline – for industry specific websites and journals.

6.   You feel better!

Publishing an article gives you a quiet sense of achievement and we all need that from time to time!

What can you write about? Lists are always appealing. Review a book.  Ask a question then answer it. Here are some suggestions. Say you are an expert photographer, you could pen these titles:

A. The Six Most Common Mistakes that Amateur Photographers Make

B. Five Easy Ways to Improve your Photos

C. Lessons we can Learn from the Three Greatest Photographers of the Last Century

D. Should you take photos with your mobile phone or with a quality camera?

This post was previously published on Destination Innovation.

BUY PAUL’S NEW BOOK LATERAL THINKING FOR EVERY DAY

Not every problem has an obvious solution. Utilize the power of lateral thinking to think imaginatively and creatively to tackle everyday problems in a new, fresh way.

Lateral thinking is about re-thinking your approach to problem solving and using an indirect method to come up with innovative results. But how easy is it to do it?

In Lateral Thinking for Every Dayacclaimed writer Paul Sloane clearly explains how you can benefit from using a lateral thinking approach. Using inspiring examples from great lateral thinkers including Lady Gaga, Elon Musk and Tim Berners-Lee, this collection of practical tips, techniques, examples and challenges is guaranteed to help you deploy powerful reasoning techniques, become more persuasive and convincing and to come up with fresh solutions to creative challenges.

 

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Paul Sloane

Paul Sloane is the author of Lateral Thinking Puzzlers, How to be a Brilliant Thinker and The Leaders' Guide to Lateral Thinking Skills. He speaks and gives Master Classes on Lateral Thinking in Business and the Leadership of Innovation. @paulsloane on Twitter. www.destination-innovation.com

