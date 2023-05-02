Six Traits of a Truly Strong Man

What comes to your mind when someone is described as a strong man? A sturdy man, A man who sexually satisfies a woman or risks his life to save someone. Well, all these might seem to be true, but let me shock that a man can have all these qualities and still be weak.

The slogan “appearance shows the manner” is common on people’s lips. But, in comparison, the statement has proven true in some situations and wrong in others. However, in the context of this article, the idea is untrue.

The reason is that most people used to think of a powerful guy as someone who looked physically fierce; they frequently did not look beyond surface characteristics. Hence, interpret true strength from physical point of view.

However, being a strong guy entails more than mere physical strength; it also involves spiritual, mental and emotional energy. Hence, physical appearance is not an authentic sign that a guy is strong and resilient but evidence of calm assurance and will not need to persuade others of his strength. In other words, it is more of inner strength than physical appearance.

Below are some traits that I believe are a part of truly strong men:

Healthy Self Image

First, a strong guy will have good self-esteem and will not attempt to impress others. He is the kind able to persevere in the face of severe hardship. A self-assured man who understands his desires but will not crush others to get them.

People admire him for his firm principles, and he conducts himself well without being egotistical or domineering. He is a great guy who shows affection, kindness, and tolerance but is no coward. He remains firm in his convictions and will not yield cowardly even under duress. He does not correct errors with his fist but with his mind and not through wicked or selfish reactions but with understanding and self-development.

Emotional Intelligence

Unfortunately, many males in the past erroneously believed that being deliberately vulnerable made them feeble and subservient. However, men of strength understand that sharing their emotions does not diminish their confidence, power or skills. Such men have discovered their caring, softer side and even become more engaged in childrearing and domestic chores to support their spouses.

Male stereotypes such as aggression and control no longer have a hold of him. He values mental health, compassion, and charity more than prestige and authority. As a result, if you admire a powerful guy, remember that expressing his feelings does not make him any less “manly.” In reality, a man who rejects toxic machismo and welcomes his tender side demonstrates extraordinary fortitude. It means he’s strong enough to control his ego.

Inner Insight

A powerful man does not require force or aggression to settle matters. On the contrary, a developed man fosters peace and unity by respecting others even if they do not respond. During a dispute, he attempts to place himself in the position of the other individual and comprehend their point of view. He believes that shouting or talking over someone to assert authority only further aggravates division.

To win a fight, a self-controlled man uses his inner power rather than his fists. He does engage in physical aggression but overcomes disputes through knowledge and mental ability.

Positive Self-Image

A psychologically strong guy always upholds the line between conceit and assurance. Someone who is at ease does not need to justify themselves to anyone. That is, they can easily get along with others because they do not see others from a negative point of view. However, an anxious man will attempt to surpass anyone threatening his image. On the other hand, a man with a healthy self-image wants everyone to succeed and sees no reason to fight for work positions, prestige, and other selfish measures.

Such a man understands himself well and monitors his excesses regularly to keep them in control. He is self-conscious and mindful of his feelings, never allowing them to impair his judgment or interfere with his relationships. He can also manage critique and continuously strive to improve himself in all aspects of life.

Accountability Quality

He is a mature man who recognises his strength and weaknesses and acknowledges it when he commits a blunder. Hence, he is not afraid of making innocent mistakes because he will accept accountability if confronted. On the other hand, he also doesn’t judge himself too severely or anticipate excellence because he recognises that he is a work in progress.

A man with a good sense of self-worth will listen to helpful feedback and implement it in his personal and work life. For example, he does not become combative when someone charges him for misconduct in his interactions. Instead, he patiently explains himself and attempts to comprehend the other person’s viewpoint. If there is a dispute, he will try to settle it rather than becoming passive or aggressive and requiring the upper hand.

Observation of Boundaries

Men with an unhealthy self-image have little regard for their partner’s boundaries and will monitor everything they do. Due to a lack of confidence or fear of loss, they may attempt to exert control over significant people in their lives and restrict their closeness with others. They are possessive and deceptive and may appear normal on the surface, but time always reveals their true colour when their companion desires more independence.

On the other hand, an ideal strong guy sets limits in his interactions and honours his partner’s desires. For example, he would never violate his partner’s privacy by perusing her phone messages or attempting to dictate where she goes.

He knows that a partnership requires space to keep the flames of a relationship burning. Therefore, he maintains some privacy and expects his companion to have her own privacy.

Conclusion

Many women desire a strong guy who adores, regards and values them. But how can you tell if someone is worth your time and affection? It’s not always simple to identify a strong man because it is more than mere physical appearance, but understanding the indications of a strong man can help.

Thanks for reading.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit:Tiraya Adam on Unsplash