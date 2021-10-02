Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Sixth Annual Philadelphia Legacies Awards Ceremony

Sixth Annual Philadelphia Legacies Awards Ceremony

Meet us at the intersection of art, purpose, and history – Sunday, 3 October 2021 at 5:30 P.M. At the Victorian Banquet Hall, 4809 Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia

by Leave a Comment

 

CONTACT:

Mr. Stephen Satell

Philadelphia Legacies

Founder/Executive Director

(215) 432-2898

E-Mail: [email protected]

Website: www.philadelphialegacy.org

***

PHILADELPHIA, PA (USA) – 29 September 2021 – In its sixth year, PHILADELPHIA LEGACIES WEEK was launched with a press conference on Monday, 27 September 2021 that announced all the events of the week including the new Legacy Signature Tours! The week ends on Sunday, October 3, 2021 with the SIXTH ANNUAL PHILADELPHIA LEGACIES PORTRAIT AND COMMUNITY AWARDS beginning with networking and hors d’oeuvres at 5:30 pm at The Victorian Banquet Hall on 4809 Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Individuals headlining the Philadelphia Legacies Awards Ceremony include Reverend. Jesse Jackson, Sr. who will share a commentary on the late Ms. Emma Chappelle; Third World Press Foundation Founder and iconic poet, author, and publisher Dr. Haki R. Madhubuti introduces Philadelphia’s own curator of the Charles L. Blockson Collection Dr. Diane L. Turner; and historian and creator of Kwanzaa, Dr. Maulana Karenga and Philadelphia’s Queen Mother Falaka Fattah meet again for the first time since the 1968 Black Power Conference he organized at Church of the Advocate. They will have a conversation about how her charge as a journalist to form the communication vehicle Umoja Magazine became the historical House of Umoja. Dr. Karenga never realized they were one and the same!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The following 2021 Philadelphia Legacies Week Portrait Award Winners have helped us understand with more clarity who we are, our relationship to the world, and where we fit into its history:

DR. MOLEFI ASANTE

The Late MS. EMMA CHAPELLE

THE HONORABLE JANNIE BLACKWELL

The Late MR.. JAMES SPADY

The Late MR. SAM STATEN, SR.

This post was previously published on Philadelphialegacy.org.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Diane A Sears

Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x