Sixth Annual Philadelphia Legacies Awards Ceremony

CONTACT:

Mr. Stephen Satell

Philadelphia Legacies

Founder/Executive Director

(215) 432-2898

E-Mail: [email protected]

Website: www.philadelphialegacy.org

***

PHILADELPHIA, PA (USA) – 29 September 2021 – In its sixth year, PHILADELPHIA LEGACIES WEEK was launched with a press conference on Monday, 27 September 2021 that announced all the events of the week including the new Legacy Signature Tours! The week ends on Sunday, October 3, 2021 with the SIXTH ANNUAL PHILADELPHIA LEGACIES PORTRAIT AND COMMUNITY AWARDS beginning with networking and hors d’oeuvres at 5:30 pm at The Victorian Banquet Hall on 4809 Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Individuals headlining the Philadelphia Legacies Awards Ceremony include Reverend. Jesse Jackson, Sr. who will share a commentary on the late Ms. Emma Chappelle; Third World Press Foundation Founder and iconic poet, author, and publisher Dr. Haki R. Madhubuti introduces Philadelphia’s own curator of the Charles L. Blockson Collection Dr. Diane L. Turner; and historian and creator of Kwanzaa, Dr. Maulana Karenga and Philadelphia’s Queen Mother Falaka Fattah meet again for the first time since the 1968 Black Power Conference he organized at Church of the Advocate. They will have a conversation about how her charge as a journalist to form the communication vehicle Umoja Magazine became the historical House of Umoja. Dr. Karenga never realized they were one and the same!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The following 2021 Philadelphia Legacies Week Portrait Award Winners have helped us understand with more clarity who we are, our relationship to the world, and where we fit into its history:

DR. MOLEFI ASANTE

The Late MS. EMMA CHAPELLE

THE HONORABLE JANNIE BLACKWELL

The Late MR.. JAMES SPADY

The Late MR. SAM STATEN, SR.

—

This post was previously published on Philadelphialegacy.org.

***