Snack-Sized Wisdom

I love quotes. I love words in general, but quotes are the best.

When I was a kid, I read every single “Quotable Quotes” section in the Readers Digest every single month. Loved them.

I still love quotes. They are like snack-sized bites of wisdom. Need a quick fix? Have one. Need more? Keep going until you’ve had your fill.

I will often grab a quote that crosses my path at just the right moment and stick it on a Post-It somewhere obvious – or on Pinterest, of course. When I write a letter or a card, I often look for just the right quote to include for the recipient for that particular occasion.

Given the opportunity to consider some of my favorites, I submit the following:

“A hundred years from now it will not matter what my bank account was, the sort of house I lived in, or the kind of car I drove…but the world may be different because I was important in the life of a child.” ~ Forest E. Witcraft.

“Half of being smart is knowing what you’re dumb at.” ~ My Mom.

“There is a sacredness in tears. They are not a mark of weakness, but of power. They speak more eloquently than ten thousand tongues. They are the messengers of overwhelming grief, of deep contrition and of unspeakable love.” ~ Washington Irving.

“You are only about as miserable as you allow yourself to be.” ~ My Grandfather.

“I learned this, at least, by my experiment: that if one advances confidently in the direction of his dreams, and endeavors to live the life which he has imagined, he will meet with a success unexpected in common hours.” ~ Henry David Thoreau.

What are your favorite quotes or bits of wisdom?

Photo credit: iStock