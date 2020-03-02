Get Daily Email
Snack-Sized Wisdom

I still love quotes. They are like snack-sized bites of wisdom.

by Leave a Comment

I love quotes. I love words in general, but quotes are the best.

When I was a kid, I read every single “Quotable Quotes” section in the Readers Digest every single month. Loved them.

I still love quotes. They are like snack-sized bites of wisdom. Need a quick fix? Have one. Need more? Keep going until you’ve had your fill.

I will often grab a quote that crosses my path at just the right moment and stick it on a Post-It somewhere obvious – or on Pinterest, of course. When I write a letter or a card, I often look for just the right quote to include for the recipient for that particular occasion.

Given the opportunity to consider some of my favorites, I submit the following:

“A hundred years from now it will not matter what my bank account was, the sort of house I lived in, or the kind of car I drove…but the world may be different because I was important in the life of a child.” ~ Forest E. Witcraft.

“Half of being smart is knowing what you’re dumb at.” ~ My Mom.

“There is a sacredness in tears. They are not a mark of weakness, but of power. They speak more eloquently than ten thousand tongues. They are the messengers of overwhelming grief, of deep contrition and of unspeakable love.” ~ Washington Irving.

“You are only about as miserable as you allow yourself to be.” ~ My Grandfather.

“I learned this, at least, by my experiment: that if one advances confidently in the direction of his dreams, and endeavors to live the life which he has imagined, he will meet with a success unexpected in common hours.” ~ Henry David Thoreau.

What are your favorite quotes or bits of wisdom?

This post was previously published on The Meaning of Me and is republished here with permission from the author.

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: iStock

About Lisa A. Listwa

Lisa A. Listwa is a self-employed writer and author with experience in education, publishing, and martial arts. Believing there was more to life than punching someone else’s time clock and inspired by the words of Henry David Thoreau, she traded her life as a high school educator for a life as a writer and hasn’t looked back. She is mother to one glorious handful of a daughter, wife to the nicest guy on the planet, and reluctant but devoted owner of three Rotten Cats.

