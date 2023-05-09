‘Sober Dating’ Is Trending — Expert Shares Tips on Establishing a Relationship Without Alcohol

“Over the past year, we have recognised a growing trend in adults embracing a more positive approach to alcohol consumption. More individuals are looking for ways to change their drinking behaviour,” says Martin Preston at Private Rehab Clinic, Delamere.

“We live in a society where binge drinking is part of everyday life and has a lot of influence over our culture and how individuals socialise, especially when dating. This way of living is inspiring the ‘sober curious movement’ and the latest trend of ‘sober dating’, which is about thinking more consciously about consuming alcohol and our drinking habits.

“Since the pandemic ended, there has been a big shift in drinking behaviour in the UK, with our research showing that 60% of people have decided to reduce their alcohol consumption in an effort to improve their health and well-being.

“It is young adults that are driving this new trend, as they become more conscious of their physical and mental health and increased awareness of the risks associated with alcohol, including impaired judgement, decision-making and addiction.

“Navigating the complex world of dating can be incredibly challenging, especially in a post-pandemic world. Traditionally, many individuals lean on alcohol to help boost their confidence and make them feel more relaxed. However, more singletons are looking at different ways to date and socialise without the need for alcohol.

“We’re also seeing a rise in the number of alcohol-free dating apps, which allow those in recovery or simply those exploring their relationship with alcohol to find love.

“This dating trend has many benefits, from feeling more safe and secure when meeting strangers, to getting to know an individual’s real personality instead of their drunk personality, to feeling more clear-headed and having an emotional connection,” says Martin Preston.

Top tips on alcohol-free dating

1. Sober dating apps

Finding someone with the same attitude towards drinking and dating can be challenging, which is why sober dating apps have been designed to bring like-minded individuals together who have opted for sobriety or are exploring a sober curious lifestyle.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Dating apps provide a platform to meet members of the sober community who will share similar interests, hobbies and passions to you.

2. Day-time dates

If the usual dinner and drinks aren’t cutting it for you right now, and you’re looking for an alcohol-free way to get to know someone, then think outside the box when planning your next date. Taking a walk through the park, a drive-in movie theatre, a comedy show or something creative, like pottery painting, are just a few unique date ideas.

Planning events throughout the day will also help you avoid the temptation of alcohol and expand your scope of date opportunities to environments where alcohol isn’t the main focus.

3. Be transparent

It’s important to be honest and open when dating. Not everyone will have the same opinions when it comes to drinking, meaning some will support your decision while others will want to explore other options – while this might be disheartening, it’s important to be transparent when meeting new people, whether that’s in person or online.

4. Set boundaries with your date

Establishing clear boundaries is also incredibly important, as if someone doesn’t agree with your decision to remain sober, they may try to influence your opinion and peer pressure you to change. Don’t doubt your own decision, and reinforce your boundaries with the individual.

It wouldn’t be unusual to meet someone who challenges your views on drinking, as alcohol is such a big part of our culture. That’s why it’s important to be clear with your date ahead of time and recommend dates where alcohol isn’t a temptation.

—

A version of this post was previously published on delamere.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock