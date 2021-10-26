Sobriety Humor W/ Debbie Scheer [Podcast]

On the seventh episode of Sh*t We Don’t Talk About; Mia chats with Debbie Scheer, who is a speaker, soon-to-be radio host, and human strategist. Her motto, “If we can laugh about it, then we can surely talk about it,” is right in line with our show. Today’s topic of sobriety might be viewed as a prickly pear by some, but that is exactly why we need to talk about it.

.

.

A big message behind Shit We Don’t Talk About is mind ya business. I can’t think of a better way to explain what we mean than by talking about drinking–or not–and the reactions that people give you.

Debbie decided to quit drinking not because she had a problem, but because her body couldn’t hack it anymore. She wasn’t twenty-one and able to bounce back after a night with a glass of wine. When she stopped drinking, her body changed, and she shares all about that on the show.

Three takeaways from this episode of the Shit We Don’t Talk About podcast.

Booze can be a mask for depression and anxiety–but it doesn’t address the issues. There is a drinking culture, and when you want to stop, people may have feelings they shouldn’t express (mind ya business), but they do. You don’t have to be an alcoholic to stop drinking.

Your choice rattles someone else’s choice. Keep that in mind when people come out of the woodwork to question you. It’s okay to check our self-judgments, to allow people to be in the mommy drinking culture, or not. And just because you aren’t an alcoholic doesn’t mean you have to drink. If you are an alcoholic, that is also not all that you are.

That’s why you need to listen to this episode of the Shit We Don’t Talk About podcast. We really don’t talk about how we can be multi-faceted–whether discussing drinking or some other subject. We are all made up of so much more than being just one thing, interest or habit.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Remember the key message from this episode: Mind ya business!

About Debbie

Debbie Scheer is a speaker, emcee, benefit auctioneer, and humor strategist who resides in Denver with her two children.

As a speaker, Debbie effortlessly uses humor as a way to break through the discomfort that prevents us from talking about the things that we NEED to be talking about. Her motto is, if we can laugh about it then we can surely talk about it, regardless of what the ‘it’ is. For Debbie the ‘it’ includes topics such as sobriety, sexuality, parenting, GLBTQ, transracial adoption, white privilege, grief, divorce and so much more.

When Debbie isn’t speaking, emceeing, or raising money for nonprofits, she can be found forcing her children to hike with her in the Colorado mountains. You can’t miss them on the trail because she is the one shouting, “WE LIVE IN THE MOST BEAUTIFUL STATE IN THE COUNTRY”, while her boys let out deep sighs of annoyance as they eye roll their way along the trail.

Website: www.debbiescheerspeaks.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/debbiescheerspeaks/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/debbiescheerspeaks/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/debbie-scheer-20b5668a/

Become a full-time supporter of Mia and the podcast at https://anchor.fm/miavosslive/support

Find Mia On Social Media here.

Listen and subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | RadioPublic | PocketCasts | Anchor

—

This post was previously published on miavoss.live.

***