Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Spark

Spark

Fire changes things.

by Leave a Comment

 

It may be a fire, as they say.
Perhaps it is that wisp of smoke.
Snuffled candle tendril.
Fluid, persistent.
Little ache, ache that something is not quite right.
Needs to be bent a different way.
So wait and watch; don’t make a sudden move.
Fire changes things.
Just like us.
If we capture a spark.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Jez Timms on Unsplash

 

About Dave Park

IT career during the day, then parent, walks with my best friend weather permitting, chores, and errands.
And when that is all done, time for writing. As someone who continuously attempts self-improvement - I want to share my successes with others.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@dave_46377

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x