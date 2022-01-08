Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

Home / Featured Content / Starman Lullaby (A Kid’s Intro to David Bowie)

Starman Lullaby (A Kid’s Intro to David Bowie)

We can be heroes — if just for one day.

by Leave a Comment

Child sit down, I’ll tell you a story.
There’s a Starman, waiting in the sky.
He’s known as the great David Bowie,
And he’ll sing you a lullaby.

A man of self-reinvention,
Icon of androgyny.
A master of sound and vision,
Always who he wanted to be.

Bowie gave us Ziggy Stardust –
Ground control to Major Tom.
His space-rock alter-ego
Hit the seventies like a bomb.

Then he flipped his style like a light switch —
Turned into the Thin White Duke.
He was dapper, cool, and stylish,
Buttoned up in a slim black suit.

Teaming up with the great Brian Eno,
He created the Berlin Trilogy.
Classics like Fame, and Heroes, and Low
Signaled a creative apogee.

That’s just a fancy word for peak,
But in this case I find it fitting.
He was sly and witty and chic,
A throne was wherever he was sitting.

More hits than you’ve ever even heard of,
It’s like they just kept on a’coming.
China Girl, Let’s Dance, and Modern Love,
Even the Drummer Boy a’drumming.

Bowie could write a punk song,
Then turn around with a soulful groove.
He was glam and then he was techno,
And he could make your dancing shoes move.

A musician, an artist, an icon,
His creativity could not be contained.
He left us a lesson to pass on:
We can be heroes — if just for one day.



Previously published on Medium
Français : David Bowie Pop Art par Gil Zetbase under cc license

About Eric Morse

Eric Morse is a single father of four; an author, activist, and entrepreneur who once got caught between the moon and New York City. He is the author of the acclaimed children’s books What Is Punk? and What Is Hip-Hop? He can be reached at [email protected] and followed at @elmorse wherever snarky comments are found.

