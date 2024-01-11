Get Daily Email
Stepping Boldly Into Purpose-Driven Living

The cosmic imperative is clear — step fully into life.

by

 

Embark with me on a contemplative journey into the cosmos of purpose-driven living — a realm where authenticity converges with intentionality, and the echo of one’s highest self reverberates through the tapestry of existence. Picture the mosaic of life, where purpose becomes the artisan’s brush, and every stroke crafts a masterpiece resonating with the symphony of one’s truest calling.

Have you ever marveled at the paradox of a mechanic whose own car perpetually languishes in disrepair? Or the carpenter who has yet to fashion his own dwelling, or the dentist concealing a less-than-perfect smile? Pause and ponder — why do these craftsmen, so adept in their domains, seemingly falter in manifesting their expertise in their personal realms?

The answer unfurls in the cosmic dance of purpose-driven living. In every trade, profession, or calling, there lies an inherent necessity to align with the authentic self, to transcend the external trappings and forge a path that resonates with the soul’s purpose. The mechanic’s chronically ailing car, the house-less carpenter, the dentist with concealed imperfections — all are poignant reflections of a life not fully immersed in its true calling.

Why does this discord persist? Because, in essence, these individuals are yet to step fully into life — into the radiant illumination of their highest, most authentic selves. Purpose-driven living is not a passive undertaking; it’s an unequivocal commitment to traverse beyond the veil of excuses and the disempowering narratives that shroud our capabilities.

Consider the mechanic who expends his skill on others’ vehicles but neglects his own. Is it a lack of know-how or technical prowess? Unlikely. More often, it’s a testament to a misaligned purpose — a failure to recognize and embrace the call echoing from within.

The carpenter, deferring the creation of his own abode, offers a tangible metaphor for the missteps encountered in the labyrinth of life. Here, the material manifestation of purpose remains unrealized, entangled in a web of excuses and justifications. A house may stand tall for others, yet the craftsman remains adrift, a wandering architect of others’ dreams but not his own.

In the realm of dentistry, the juxtaposition of professional competence and personal neglect paints a stark portrait of incongruence. The dentist, the orchestrator of smiles, bearing concealed imperfections, symbolizes the discord between external success and internal fulfillment — a soul yearning to align with its purpose yet entangled in the illusion of limitations.

Financial investors, heralded for their acumen in wealth generation, may paradoxically grapple with destitution in their personal savings. The incongruity stems not from a lack of financial know-how but from a misalignment with their authentic purpose — a purpose that extends beyond monetary gains to encompass a holistic, purpose-driven life.

Why is this a universal predicament? Because humanity, more often than not, succumbs to the inertia of comfort, tethered to the familiar rather than stepping into the uncharted territories of purpose. We relinquish our agency to limitations, letting excuses become the architects of our reality.

The cosmic imperative is clear — step fully into life. Shed the cloaks of excuses, for they are the shackles constraining the boundless potential within. Embrace the radiant brilliance of your highest self, undeterred by the echoes of doubt or societal expectations.

Purpose-driven living necessitates a courageous confrontation with the self — a refusal to be mere spectators in the cosmic theater. Excuses dissipate in the face of unwavering commitment, and limitations crumble when confronted by the irresistible force of authenticity.

As we navigate the labyrinth of existence, let us dispel the illusion that purpose-driven living is an elusive ideal. It beckons not as a distant mirage but as a vibrant reality awaiting our acknowledgment. The mechanic’s car can hum with vitality, the carpenter’s dwelling can manifest from his craft, the dentist’s smile can radiate perfection, and the financial investor can safeguard personal wealth.

The essence lies in choosing purpose over pretext, in recognizing that a life aligned with the highest, most authentic self is not a luxury but a cosmic imperative. Release the power vested in limitations, for the universe yearns for your full, unbridled participation.

Step boldly into the dance of purpose-driven living, where every move is a testament to the harmony between the self and its highest calling. It’s time to silence the excuses, shatter the illusions, and orchestrate a symphony that resonates with the pulsating heartbeat of your purpose. The cosmic stage awaits — will you embrace your role with unwavering authenticity? The choice is yours, and in that choice, the universe rejoices.

So, remember, you absolutely can have it all when you put your purpose first. It’s time to go all in and unlock your full potential.

Loving you from here always,

Rene Schooler

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Rene’ Schooler(Author)

 

About Rene' Schooler

Rene' Schooler (A.K.A Kendal Williams) is a highly-trained leading intimacy and relationship expert coach who works with singles and couples worldwide. She has been featured on LifeTime TV - Married at First Sight and has co-authored the books 101 Great Ways to Improve Your Health with Dr. Mercola and Building Foundations for Change with Brian Tracy and John Assaraf among others. Learn more about her services by visiting her website.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@kwcoachingpress

