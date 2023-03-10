Stepping Out of Your Comfort Zone Takes These Characteristics

The comfort zone is a safe place, secure and customary. The comfort zone is the place of personal, social and emotional safeness.

Real growth can’t happen there though and often while wishing for change, most persons never really take action to step out the comfort zone.

…

There are some characteristics that differentiate persons who achieve by stepping outside the customary and the safe.

They are willing to leave the comfort of the known for the challenge of the unknown. The known will always be comfortable, safe, and predictable. However, for growth to take place you have to face the challenge of new and different. Many people fear change and stay in the comfort zone of predictable and constant.

They rather grow than be stagnated. Change will stretch and pull you. Growth stretches you, it requires you to think differently, move out of customary routines and basically step forward with an openness to new experiences. The stretching and pulling can be difficult, but if you are determined to change, you will embrace rather than avoid.

The price of change is worth it . Make no mistake, everything has a cost. Change comes at a price, it may be temporary loss of earnings, loss of time, loss of friends, loss of customary habits and so the list goes on. You always have a choice, weighing the benefits and cost to change is necessary.

They value and know their purpose and recognize it can’t happen from the comfort zone. Your purpose should scare you it should be bigger than you can dream about. It should scare you but not stop you, you should pursue with a willful determination that allows one to persist even in the midst of obstacles, disappointments.

Fear doesn’t stagnate. There are occasions when we begin and then fear gets in the way. We stop at the point of fear and refuse to go any further. Fear is the greatest paralysis to success. Stepping outside the comfort zone entails facing and embracing the fear and refusing to stop. Facing fear head on while moving, allows you to achieve much.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

They surround themselves with others who have gone before them to do so. If you want to achieve, reach forward to others who have gone before you. They can share the best guidance and help you avoid obstacles and hindrances which they have overcome.

They persist knowing that change doesn’t happen overnight. Many falter because of the quick expectation of success. Persons who succeed understand that it wouldn’t happen overnight and they persist with patience and determination knowing that it isn’t overnight success. Hindrance and obstacles is not a source of frustration but one that they seem as part of the growing pains.

…

Success whatever it represents to you, doesn’t happen by just wishing but rather by determination and stepping out the comfort zone.

Those who achieve it are those who embrace the challenge and pain and are unwilling to give up and go the distance.

Stepping out is more what you are willing to be uncomfortable with than what is just going great all the time. When you learn to face the uncomfortable, the uncertain and unpredictable, then you are indeed ready for moving out the comfort zone and embracing the life you dreamed of.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





—–

Photo credit: Markus Spiske on Unsplash