Stop! Don’t Lose Your Identity by Taking on Other’s Issues

What do you want for your life?

It may be difficult for us to know what we want when we are always taking on other people’s issues. This may leave us feeling lost, purposeless, and confused about our own identity. It is easier to take on other people’s problems than to look at our own.

The question is, how do we change this to become what and who we really want in our own lives? It’s time to begin looking at ourselves and figuring out what makes us happy. There are no do-overs, start inventorying your life today to become the person that you want to be.

—

Ashley Berges

Nationally Syndicated Radio Show Personality, Author of The 10 Day Challenge to Live Your True Life, Host of The Celebrity Perspective on Amazon Prime, Speaker, Mentor, and Live Your True Life Coach.

Ashley has dedicated her life to search and discover ways of helping people overcome toxic relationships, to help them to understand how they accepted and entered into the toxic relationship, why the red flags were overlooked, and how to create and manifest true conscious decisions to augment old programing and create a new way of life. You don’t have to settle with negativity and that which doesn’t bring you joy, you don’t have to settle for manipulation, gaslighting, being made to feel bad about yourself, being told how bad you are and the guilt and shame you carry by dealing with this day in and day out. You can choose a different way of life, you can live true to yourself and you can let go of outdated teachings, toxic cycles and patterns, and all ways of life that no longer serve you. Ashley is here to help you live your true life, your authentic life, the life you are meant to live.

—

Previously Published on YouTube

—

***

—

iStock image

—