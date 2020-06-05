Get Daily Email
Stop

2 black men get pulled over by a cop on a power trip.

By Omeleto

Three people — two black men, and one white woman — are traveling in a car at night. Glen is trying to get to his family in the midst of a medical emergency, and he’s trying to travel as quickly as possible.

But when they’re stopped on the way by a cop, things take an ominous turn as they’re subjected to questions and demands undergirded by pernicious assumptions. As the passengers navigate the interrogation and police officer tightens his focus on the passengers, the situation escalates into a potential powder keg, threatening to detonate with just one small wrong move.

This dramatic short — by writer/director Steven DeGennaro and co-writer Scott Weinberg — unravels in essentially real-time as it tracks the rising tensions during a traffic stop. But by taking a forensic lens to its compressed dramatic scale — and never being afraid to ratchet up the suspense and tension — it exposes the ways that assumptions about race and power seep into the interactions of everyday life.

Much of the action confined to the space of the car, putting us in close proximity to the passengers and emphasizing the unpredictability of the officers outside. Within such a small physical location, the storytelling leans heavily on its writing, weaving in ideas, emotions and attitudes.

But it is also precise in meting out each escalation of tension, whether it’s in a seemingly offhand yet pointed comment or taking a moment too long in answering a question. The action here is in words, gestures and silences — but their impact is just as powerful and potentially dangerous as bombs.

Despite the claustrophobic space, the film still has a strong visual signature. Heavy with inky-dark shadows pierced by harsh invasive lights, the story is shot with an eye to the ominous and unpredictable. In many ways, it resembles a horror movie — only the real-life phantom is the threat of potential police retaliation and brutality that hangs over so many incidents like this across the country. And as the fear and dread heighten — an arc so deftly captured by the precise, specific performances of the excellent cast — it takes just one careless comment to unleash the spectre of potential retaliation.

Clearly crafted to provoke discussion, thought and a boots-on-the-ground emotional immersion into an experience that some may never encounter — and some know all too well — “Stop” ends on a something of a cliffhanger. The ending supplied by the imagination of the viewer — as well as their judgments on the actions of the characters — could conceivably function as a Rorschach test on where you stand on an incendiary subject. Some may imagine the worst; some may hope for better. Mostly everyone, though, will be left on the edge on their seat, gripped in an unresolvable, thorny tension that continues to haunt headlines still.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:25
you okay
00:28
yeah
00:33
but you know she conscious they say
00:43
he says she’s in and out
00:50
look at their time all right
01:00
listen
01:25
where’s the insurance Globox hey did you
01:33
do nothing are you sure yeah I have the
01:36
cruise control on can you get the
01:37
insurance
01:52
hey yeah I know what you’re thinking but
01:55
I should tell them right I wouldn’t I
01:58
mean I I don’t want him to find out if
02:00
he searches not gonna search its might
02:02
legally speaking you don’t have to say
02:04
shit unless he asks as your attorney I
02:06
advise in your mind I’m an attorney and
02:09
I’m telling you keep your mouth shut
02:44
evening officer
03:38
hi officer I am I just need you to roll
03:41
the window all the way down please yes
03:44
yes of course something wrong with your
03:50
eyes
03:51
no sir it’s just bright license and
03:57
proof of insurance yes sir
04:01
I need you to keep your hands where I
04:04
can see them at all times I I just
04:07
dropped my license you can pick it up do
04:13
it slow
04:24
just as my license
04:45
who is junior gay great Gweilo Metis you
04:49
know Matt that’s me
04:53
this your car yes sir it’s a nice car I
04:59
hope so I paid a lot of money for it
05:02
Junior your legal aid yes sir
05:06
what kind of name is junior dictation
05:09
sir is that where you’re from
05:11
no sir I’m from Long Island you got any
05:19
ID I do I need to see a place am i
05:26
suspected of a crime no sir I just need
05:30
to verify your identity make sure this
05:32
car isn’t stolen you ran the plates
05:35
didn’t you
05:37
was it reported stolen
05:52
evening ma’am and your name Rebecca
05:57
Rebecca McMahon is everything okay
06:00
you’re okay here
06:10
are you okay yes I’m fine everything’s
06:14
fine
06:21
where you guys headed by the Troy Troy
06:25
Missouri just just outside of st. Louis
06:27
have you been drinking no not at all
06:31
no senado any drugs in the car no sir
06:35
what officer stone
06:38
we appreciate the job they’ll do to keep
06:40
us safe we really don’t want to take up
06:42
too much of your time if we did anything
06:44
wrong we are happy to take the ticket
06:46
and go but Glenn’s mother is very sick
06:49
and we want to get him to see her as
06:51
fast as we can so if there’s anything
06:52
you can do to help us get on the road
06:54
quicker we’d be happy to get out of
06:56
y’all’s hair and let you get back to
06:58
more important police business
06:59
I appreciate your concern for our time
07:04
ma’am but the sooner your friend answers
07:10
our questions the sooner we can get you
07:11
on your way
07:18
I pulled you over because you rolled
07:19
through a stop sign I a stop sign when
07:25
you turn out for route 12
07:27
hold up you’ve been following us since
07:29
rude if I want to hear from you I will
07:30
ask you a question do you understand
07:34
yeah okay oh we can have a problem
07:47
no sir we are not
08:03
now
08:05
getting outstanding warrants I need to
08:07
know about not that I’m aware of
08:11
oh not that you’re aware of no no sir no
08:16
want to stay in the vehicle please
08:39
what the fuck was that about in my okay
08:41
why would I not be okay because you’re a
08:44
pretty wet girl traveling with two black
08:46
men I’m sorry what do they think that
08:50
y’all kidnapped me or something he’s
08:52
fishing
08:53
assholes dying to nail us for something
08:54
you don’t care what it is it’s complete
08:57
bullshit okay just please please please
09:01
watch what you say better yet just don’t
09:03
say anything no they cannot pull that
09:05
kind of bullshit just like he was the
09:06
tickets we can get back on the road and
09:08
I can see my mom okay and Glen you
09:12
definitely need to keep your mouth shut
09:14
about the gun oh god yes you have a gun
09:18
yeah I have a permit it’s totally legal
09:21
okay but what did you Shh
09:30
so impecca please
09:40
I’m gonna let you off with a warning
09:42
this time right there
10:06
and please be sure to drive more
10:10
carefully next time yes sir will do
10:12
thank you you folks have a good evening
10:16
Thank You officer yeah thank you
10:18
appreciate it so much
10:46
[Music]
11:29
you

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

