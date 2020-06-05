By Omeleto

.

.

Three people — two black men, and one white woman — are traveling in a car at night. Glen is trying to get to his family in the midst of a medical emergency, and he’s trying to travel as quickly as possible.

But when they’re stopped on the way by a cop, things take an ominous turn as they’re subjected to questions and demands undergirded by pernicious assumptions. As the passengers navigate the interrogation and police officer tightens his focus on the passengers, the situation escalates into a potential powder keg, threatening to detonate with just one small wrong move.

This dramatic short — by writer/director Steven DeGennaro and co-writer Scott Weinberg — unravels in essentially real-time as it tracks the rising tensions during a traffic stop. But by taking a forensic lens to its compressed dramatic scale — and never being afraid to ratchet up the suspense and tension — it exposes the ways that assumptions about race and power seep into the interactions of everyday life.

Much of the action confined to the space of the car, putting us in close proximity to the passengers and emphasizing the unpredictability of the officers outside. Within such a small physical location, the storytelling leans heavily on its writing, weaving in ideas, emotions and attitudes.

But it is also precise in meting out each escalation of tension, whether it’s in a seemingly offhand yet pointed comment or taking a moment too long in answering a question. The action here is in words, gestures and silences — but their impact is just as powerful and potentially dangerous as bombs.

Despite the claustrophobic space, the film still has a strong visual signature. Heavy with inky-dark shadows pierced by harsh invasive lights, the story is shot with an eye to the ominous and unpredictable. In many ways, it resembles a horror movie — only the real-life phantom is the threat of potential police retaliation and brutality that hangs over so many incidents like this across the country. And as the fear and dread heighten — an arc so deftly captured by the precise, specific performances of the excellent cast — it takes just one careless comment to unleash the spectre of potential retaliation.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Clearly crafted to provoke discussion, thought and a boots-on-the-ground emotional immersion into an experience that some may never encounter — and some know all too well — “Stop” ends on a something of a cliffhanger. The ending supplied by the imagination of the viewer — as well as their judgments on the actions of the characters — could conceivably function as a Rorschach test on where you stand on an incendiary subject. Some may imagine the worst; some may hope for better. Mostly everyone, though, will be left on the edge on their seat, gripped in an unresolvable, thorny tension that continues to haunt headlines still.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:25 you okay

00:28 yeah

00:33 but you know she conscious they say

00:43 he says she’s in and out

00:50 look at their time all right

01:00 listen

01:25 where’s the insurance Globox hey did you

01:33 do nothing are you sure yeah I have the

01:36 cruise control on can you get the

01:37 insurance

01:52 hey yeah I know what you’re thinking but

01:55 I should tell them right I wouldn’t I

01:58 mean I I don’t want him to find out if

02:00 he searches not gonna search its might

02:02 legally speaking you don’t have to say

02:04 shit unless he asks as your attorney I

02:06 advise in your mind I’m an attorney and

02:09 I’m telling you keep your mouth shut

02:44 evening officer

03:38 hi officer I am I just need you to roll

03:41 the window all the way down please yes

03:44 yes of course something wrong with your

03:50 eyes

03:51 no sir it’s just bright license and

03:57 proof of insurance yes sir

04:01 I need you to keep your hands where I

04:04 can see them at all times I I just

04:07 dropped my license you can pick it up do

04:13 it slow

04:24 just as my license

04:45 who is junior gay great Gweilo Metis you

04:49 know Matt that’s me

04:53 this your car yes sir it’s a nice car I

04:59 hope so I paid a lot of money for it

05:02 Junior your legal aid yes sir

05:06 what kind of name is junior dictation

05:09 sir is that where you’re from

05:11 no sir I’m from Long Island you got any

05:19 ID I do I need to see a place am i

05:26 suspected of a crime no sir I just need

05:30 to verify your identity make sure this

05:32 car isn’t stolen you ran the plates

05:35 didn’t you

05:37 was it reported stolen

05:52 evening ma’am and your name Rebecca

05:57 Rebecca McMahon is everything okay

06:00 you’re okay here

06:10 are you okay yes I’m fine everything’s

06:14 fine

06:21 where you guys headed by the Troy Troy

06:25 Missouri just just outside of st. Louis

06:27 have you been drinking no not at all

06:31 no senado any drugs in the car no sir

06:35 what officer stone

06:38 we appreciate the job they’ll do to keep

06:40 us safe we really don’t want to take up

06:42 too much of your time if we did anything

06:44 wrong we are happy to take the ticket

06:46 and go but Glenn’s mother is very sick

06:49 and we want to get him to see her as

06:51 fast as we can so if there’s anything

06:52 you can do to help us get on the road

06:54 quicker we’d be happy to get out of

06:56 y’all’s hair and let you get back to

06:58 more important police business

06:59 I appreciate your concern for our time

07:04 ma’am but the sooner your friend answers

07:10 our questions the sooner we can get you

07:11 on your way

07:18 I pulled you over because you rolled

07:19 through a stop sign I a stop sign when

07:25 you turn out for route 12

07:27 hold up you’ve been following us since

07:29 rude if I want to hear from you I will

07:30 ask you a question do you understand

07:34 yeah okay oh we can have a problem

07:47 no sir we are not

08:03 now

08:05 getting outstanding warrants I need to

08:07 know about not that I’m aware of

08:11 oh not that you’re aware of no no sir no

08:16 want to stay in the vehicle please

08:39 what the fuck was that about in my okay

08:41 why would I not be okay because you’re a

08:44 pretty wet girl traveling with two black

08:46 men I’m sorry what do they think that

08:50 y’all kidnapped me or something he’s

08:52 fishing

08:53 assholes dying to nail us for something

08:54 you don’t care what it is it’s complete

08:57 bullshit okay just please please please

09:01 watch what you say better yet just don’t

09:03 say anything no they cannot pull that

09:05 kind of bullshit just like he was the

09:06 tickets we can get back on the road and

09:08 I can see my mom okay and Glen you

09:12 definitely need to keep your mouth shut

09:14 about the gun oh god yes you have a gun

09:18 yeah I have a permit it’s totally legal

09:21 okay but what did you Shh

09:30 so impecca please

09:40 I’m gonna let you off with a warning

09:42 this time right there

10:06 and please be sure to drive more

10:10 carefully next time yes sir will do

10:12 thank you you folks have a good evening

10:16 Thank You officer yeah thank you

10:18 appreciate it so much

10:46 [Music]

11:29 you

—

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video