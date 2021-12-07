Straight Men, Here Are 5 Things To Remove From Your Dating Profile

In my adventures swiping through dating apps, I’ve found some repeated themes in men’s profiles. And sometimes, we miss out on good matches because we’re not putting enough thought into our profiles.

I think women typically are more open about this stuff with friends and can often get feedback and advice when it comes to their dating profiles. Men, on the other hand, are less likely to seek out advice. Maybe you don’t realize that some of these things have gotten repetitive. If your profile contains something listed below, you should consider removing it. You may be surprised with the result — not to say that people are shallow, just that we don’t have much to go on. Someone spends seconds looking at your profile, and if they don’t like what they see, one swipe and you disappear forever. So, without further ado…

1. Pineapple on Pizza

Nobody cares about your controversial opinions regarding pineapple as a pizza topping. I’m sorry. I think if you find someone you connect with, you can probably order your pizzas half this and that, just saying.

2. Photos of You Holding a Fish

Whether or not someone likes fishing, a picture of a person holding a fish is just not attractive. Unless you’re exclusively looking for someone who is willing to join you at the lake on the weekends, I’d recommend omitting this.

3. How You’re Still Not Over the End of GoT

Newsflash, no one is! The final season of Game of Thrones is famously disliked. This is not a fresh take, and while it may open a few repetitive conversations about the Starks and co., I don’t think you realize how often men put this in their profile. If I had a nickel for every time I’ve seen a GoT ending-related post on a man’s profile, I’d probably have enough to buy a coffee by now. A fancy one, at that!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

4. Short Answers to Prompts

About me: ‘ask,’ ‘just ask!’ ‘I’m an open book, just ask.’ What I’m looking for: ‘you lol’ Etc.

I guess short answers are better than no answers and it also depends on what you are looking for, but you are more likely to find matches if you put an effort into starting a conversation through your prompts. The whole point is to get to know the stranger in the four photos on your profile. Try to make a good impression! Remember, you only have a few seconds to capture someone’s attention.

5. Unclear Photos

Too many group shots, pictures of you looking away from the camera, pictures where you are wearing a face mask, hat, and sunglasses, pictures that don’t even include you (ie. pictures of your pets, screenshots of memes, landscapes.) You might miss out on matches if they don’t know what you look like!

I can’t guarantee that removing these things from your dating profiles will help you get more matches, but I’m feeling pretty confident. More than once, I’ve taken a chance on a match that turned out to be pretty great in person. I’d love to help them build better profiles, but that’d be weird, right?

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***