Stressed From Work? Here’s When To Get Counseling

Work-related stress is a prevalent issue that affects nearly everyone at some point, but it’s a chronic issue that can take over their lives for countless others. In this article, you will read about some signs that you should reach out to a counselor and learn effective ways to manage stress and live a happier and more productive life.

You’re Feeling Burnt Out



Excessive stress related to work can create a wide range of symptoms, and many of these indicators will be discussed in this article. However, in general, a lot of these issues can be summed up as job burnout. Those who start becoming burnt out will feel less satisfied with their jobs, have reduced performance, and feel physically and emotionally drained.

This can lead to people having negative thoughts and feelings towards their jobs and life in general, and it’s not unusual for burnout to become depression. Nonetheless, if you’re showing signs of either, professional assistance can teach you how to cope and renew your enthusiasm.

You Have Trouble Sleeping

When we are stressed out, our bodies release stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. They are involved in the fight-or-flight response, but when there is chronic stress, these biochemicals can become constantly elevated even when you are not in danger.

Naturally, this can be problematic when you are trying to sleep, not only because it makes it harder to wind down and get good quality rest, but the lack of sleep will make you even more stressed out the next day. This problem can become a vicious cycle that leads to constant physical and mental health issues. Luckily, it can be overcome with counseling and therapy, and people can learn how to relax and sleep well again.

It’s Hurting Your Relationships

Long work hours and fatigue can make it very challenging to find quality time with friends and family or meet new people and have a normal work-life balance. Like a lack of sleep, this only makes matters worse.

Stress, anxiety, and depression can make people become withdrawn and isolated from the people that they care about, and unfortunately, having a poor mood can also push them away. If stress is affecting your ability to maintain a social life, talking to a counselor who can help you find solutions will help.

You Have Unhealthy Coping Mechanisms

When stress becomes too overwhelming, it’s not unusual for people to resort to maladaptive coping skills to take the edge off. While it’s convenient and temporarily effective, it’s not healthy and not a good long-term strategy for managing stress.

This is especially true if smoking, alcohol, and other substances are being used as tools for stress relief. However, any maladaptive coping mechanism can be replaced with healthy and beneficial ones, but sometimes it takes working with a professional to find strategies that work for them.

How To Learn Stress Management Techniques

In order to improve one’s physical and mental health, individuals need to learn how to manage their stress levels effectively.

There are plenty of ways that people can learn how to do this independently, whether it be from deep breathing, meditation, journaling, dieting, and exercise, and most people will utilize a combination of approaches.

Many people also choose to work closely with a counselor who understands how to help people cope with stress and overcome other mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression.

As mentioned before, they can teach you how to get rid of coping strategies that are unhealthy and unhelpful and show you how to incorporate ones that effectively manage stress and that you can use for the rest of your life with no risks.

To learn more about stress management and how to connect to a licensed professional, visit BetterHelp to read more about online therapy and take advantage of free advice articles about this topic and countless other mental health subjects.

Conclusion

If stress from work prevents you from feeling healthy and fulfilled, counseling is your best course of action and practicing other techniques designed to help you stay calm and relaxed. Hopefully, by recognizing some of these signs, you will feel compelled to get assistance and start minimizing stress today.

Photo Credit: iStock