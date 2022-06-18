Summer Time, Magic in the Making!

Tuesday the 21nd is the summer solstice. This carries very little importance these days, but it used to be momentous, spiritual, and celebrated. Now it passes with little notice, and no real celebration. Summer solstice marks the new season in all of it’s warmth, light, growth, and the promise of life, potential. The joy of yard work, and the smell of fresh cut grass, gardens and the aroma of flowers, the thrill of watching the vegetables, planted by hand, bear crop. It is the longest day of the year, and it brings a sure sign of summer, back to school sales.

That’s right, folks, time to start getting ready for fall, pencils, pens, notebooks, and expensive calculators so complicated nobody can possibly understand or use them. All on sale at such ridiculously low prices they will never see equal. Until the next advertisement, that is.

Also, you might want to stock up on long sleeved shirts, pants, jackets and thermal underwear. Don’t forget to schedule an appointment to winterize your car. Oh, and stocking hats and gloves, you need to make sure you have those.

While we are at it, don’t forget to start buying some candy for Halloween, and now is the time to get a deal on Thanksgiving items (we recommend putting off buying the turkey until the Fourth of July Christmas Sale Extravaganza!).

Summer, the season of outdoor life, grills, picnics, baseball, and preparation.

This message was bought to you by the International Association of Stores. Please buy a bunch!

—

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please support our mission and join us as a Premium Member.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.