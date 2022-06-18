Get Daily Email
Summer Time, Magic in the Making!

Summer Time, Magic in the Making!

Summer solstice marks the new season in all of it's warmth, light, growth, and the promise of life, potential.

Tuesday the 21nd is the summer solstice.  This carries very little importance these days, but it used to be momentous, spiritual, and celebrated.  Now it passes with little notice, and no real celebration.  Summer solstice marks the new season in all of it’s warmth, light, growth, and the promise of life, potential.  The joy of yard work, and the smell of fresh cut grass, gardens and the aroma of flowers, the thrill of watching the vegetables, planted by hand, bear crop.  It is the longest day of the year, and it brings a sure sign of summer, back to school sales.

That’s right, folks, time to start getting ready for fall, pencils, pens, notebooks, and expensive calculators so complicated nobody can possibly understand or use them.  All on sale at such ridiculously low prices they will never see equal.  Until the next advertisement, that is.
Also, you might want to stock up on long sleeved shirts, pants, jackets and thermal underwear.  Don’t forget to schedule an appointment to winterize your car.  Oh, and stocking hats and gloves, you need to make sure you have those.
While we are at it, don’t forget to start buying some candy for Halloween, and now is the time to get a deal on Thanksgiving items (we recommend putting off buying the turkey until the Fourth of July Christmas Sale Extravaganza!).
Summer, the season of outdoor life, grills, picnics, baseball, and preparation.
This message was bought to you by the International Association of Stores.  Please buy a bunch!
Previously Published on Life, Explained

About Tim Clark

I’ve learned a lot about myself through writing. I’ve learned a lot about life by putting my thoughts into words. Sometimes it makes sense and sometimes it doesn’t. But I enjoy it anyway. I am happily married, happily employed and for the most part pretty happy.

