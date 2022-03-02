Surviving the Dark Moments

In 2021, I connected with Lu Bryant, an incredibly talented writer who found the courage to share her deeply personal story that quite frankly, changed my life.

Her book, Tortured to Triumph, is a journey through complex PTSD and the story of a child who was neglected, abused, starved, torn from her siblings before the age of three, survived a near-death experience at age 7, and was declared legally dead by age 33.

After eight months of conversations and learning about the heart-wrenching moments of Lu’s life, I was inspired by her incredible capacity to find gratitude within the darkness, strengthen her connection with spirit, and overcome the kind of insurmountable odds that would have destroyed the strongest of souls.

This episode is a reminder that no matter how difficult the journey, we’re never alone, we can prevail, and our path to healing may open up a space for others to do the same.

Welcome to the Own Your Truth Podcast, a show that highlights individuals who’ve embraced the dark lessons of life, and used these difficult moments as fuel for growth and success. These are the artists, entrepreneurs, creators, leaders, survivors, and thrivers who have made it to the other side of hardship with unique knowledge, and inspirational insights. I’m your host Ken Cervera, and I believe a good conversation can change your life. So if you’re curious to explore the gritty business of living your purpose, then I invite you to step into the present moment, remove the mask, and Own Your Truth.

Previously Published on Own Your Truth

