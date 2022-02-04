Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Tears of Joy and Sorrow

Tears of Joy and Sorrow

I looked up at the moon tonight.

by Leave a Comment

 

I looked up at the moon tonight.

Shining so bright, there were no stars.

Where are we, I wondered?

Planet earth.

The Milky Way Galaxy.

What is this life?

Earth is spinning on its axis, rotating around the sun.

Gravity holds everything down.

Behold this human experience.

And, what do we know about Love?

We have holy bibles.

Poems from sages.

There is wisdom and learning for those who seek it.

The Buddhist path to freedom.

A multitude of Holy Bibles.

All preaching and teaching love.

Still, we are here.

With all of our technology and progress.

Crypto and NFT’s.

And more than 100,000 Russian troops amassed at the Ukrainian border.

Are we sleepwalking into World War Three?

I look up at the moon tonight.

Tears of joy and sorrow.

Filled with awe and wonder.

The inconceivable reality of our existence.

The magic.

The mystery.

And astonishment…

That despite all we know,

We still do not know how to love.

I will look again tomorrow.

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Neil Goldberg

Quit operating social media companies to pursue social kindness. Author, Investor, Coach. Member WGA. Join me at http://www.trybeinghuman.com/

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShare

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x