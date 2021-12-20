Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Ten Years of Change [Video]

Ten Years of Change [Video]

For 10 years, we have produced our annual Municipal Equality Index — a report on the LGBTQ+ inclusive policies, laws and services of cities nationwide.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

For 10 years, we have produced our annual Municipal Equality Index — a report on the LGBTQ+ inclusive policies, laws and services of cities nationwide. Watch to learn more!

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:57
hello everyone and welcome today is a
01:01
very big and exciting day
01:04
um welcome to the launch of the 10th
01:06
edition of the municipal equality index
01:10
uh the municipal equality index is a
01:13
partnership uh between the equality
01:16
federation and the human rights campaign
01:19
and this as i said is our 10th edition
01:22
which is a very exciting thing um so
01:24
today we’ll be talking a little bit uh
01:27
about the results from the 2020 mei but
01:30
also about the arc of how things have
01:34
changed over the course of 10 years in
01:36
the movement and at the municipal level
01:38
and how the mei
01:40
has shaped that and informed it and
01:42
recorded it um and so with that we’re
01:45
going to
01:46
i’m going to turn it over to jody
01:47
winterhoff who is the senior vice
01:50
president for policy and political
01:52
affairs at the human rights campaign
01:56
kate thanks so much and it it is
01:58
remarkable to celebrate uh the 10th year
02:02
and 10 editions of this project that has
02:04
really changed the landscape for efforts
02:06
to advance municipal equality across the
02:09
country
02:10
i’m so pleased to be here with our
02:12
municipal equality index team at hrc the
02:15
human rights campaign several of whom
02:17
have worked on this project for all of
02:20
those 10 years
02:21
and others of whom have become deeply
02:24
invested in this work
02:26
more recently everyone has worked
02:28
extremely hard to get this edition of
02:30
the mei out into the world and it is
02:33
really an exciting product and an
02:35
exciting day
02:36
and i also very much want to thank
02:39
our colleagues and friends of the
02:41
equality federation for being our
02:43
national partner and co-sponsor of this
02:45
project for all 10 editions and you will
02:49
be hearing from fran hutchins shortly
02:52
and i also thank uh frans members across
02:55
the country who have been so helpful
02:57
uh in getting this this project across
03:00
the line for this last decade
03:03
you know as we think about
03:05
uh
03:06
the equality index you know and what
03:08
we’re uh up to you know i’m a native
03:11
iowan and i know that equality isn’t
03:14
just about
03:15
people in new york and california it is
03:17
about making sure that we are working to
03:20
improve the laws and the lives for lgbtq
03:23
plus people everywhere where they live
03:26
which is everywhere people live in every
03:29
county in america every city in america
03:33
and so this really is a vision for all
03:35
of america one of the special things
03:38
about the mei is how deeply it reaches
03:40
into every state we get to see the
03:42
places where we grew up the places we
03:45
went to college the places we’ve raised
03:47
our children the places we’ve visited
03:49
made our homes
03:50
visited grandparents and family we get
03:52
to see that these places we love
03:55
sometimes have worked very hard to show
03:58
us that we’re loved right back lgbtq
04:01
plus people are everywhere and
04:03
throughout its 10 year history the
04:05
municipal equality index has been
04:07
centered on supporting and celebrating
04:09
the work municipalities do to serve
04:12
their lgbtq plus citizens
04:14
in the places they call home this year
04:16
statewide lawmakers have zeroed in on
04:19
attacking transgender and non-binary
04:21
children for no reason other than in an
04:23
effort to harm and erase them
04:26
local leaders however have continued to
04:28
move the needle of progress forward and
04:31
by doing so they have spurred economic
04:33
growth by signaling to residents
04:35
visitors and employees players in their
04:37
city is open to everyone
04:40
there are a lot of existing
04:43
statistics to come from this report and
04:46
trust me the team loves the numbers and
04:49
the stats
04:50
but there’s one that’s my favorite and
04:52
here’s what it is
04:54
137 cities rated
04:57
10 years ago the first edition of the
04:59
mai and those folks averaged 59 points
05:04
today
05:05
those same cities average 85 points and
05:08
that one statistic speaks volumes these
05:11
cities have come a long way they have
05:13
rolled up their sleeves they have a
05:15
vision of in being inclusive
05:18
um to all of their citizens in their
05:20
cities and it’s an amazing journey that
05:22
so many of them have been on which you
05:24
will hear about today
05:26
perhaps the mei cannot claim credit for
05:29
every single one of those points
05:31
but there’s no doubt that having a
05:34
metric where cities are able to measure
05:37
their progress
05:39
and see the progress of other cities and
05:41
peers across the country
05:43
has helped really galvanize the progress
05:46
and has galvanized this process around
05:48
the municipal equality index cities can
05:51
see what their peers have been able to
05:52
achieve they can use the mai as a to-do
05:55
list to see where there are areas that
05:57
they can continue to improve they can
06:00
connect with the mei team and their
06:01
equality federation partners
06:04
to learn more about lgbtq plus issues
06:06
and receive assistance in raising their
06:08
scores they can demonstrate to their
06:11
communities that they’ve taken tangible
06:13
steps to improve the laws and policies
06:15
in their municipality and they may even
06:18
find there are some economic benefits as
06:21
we know that employers like to settle
06:24
themselves in areas which have
06:25
demonstrated an interest in being
06:26
welcoming to diverse communities
06:29
after 10 additions the municipal
06:31
equality index rating challenging
06:34
guiding educating and celebrating there
06:37
is ten years of data to support these
06:40
efforts the mei is not simply a story of
06:43
a few outlying how high performing
06:46
eric high performers who continue to
06:48
improve that is not the story here it is
06:51
a story of sustained transformational
06:54
growth in cities of every size in every
06:58
region in every corner of this country
07:01
we are so proud of this project which is
07:04
one of hrc’s most used resources and the
07:07
many ways in which it has propelled
07:09
supported and celebrated the work of
07:11
cities and counties across the country
07:14
who have done much to improve their laws
07:16
and policies for lgbtq plus people who
07:19
live
07:20
work and visit those places and with
07:22
that i’m going to turn it back happily
07:25
to kate and i look forward to hearing
07:27
from other colleagues on this call
07:29
thanks for being with us today
07:32
thank you jody and i realized that in my
07:34
excitement i neglected to introduce
07:36
myself so i will do that quickly before
07:38
i turn it over to fran my name is
07:40
catherine kate oakley i am the state
07:43
legislative director and senior counsel
07:46
here at the human rights campaign um i’m
07:48
also the founding author of the
07:50
municipal equality index and so i
07:53
uh was very uh i was delighted to be
07:57
part of the early editions of this
07:58
project i am delighted to be able to be
08:01
here
08:02
today celebrating the 10th edition
08:04
along with some of my colleagues
08:06
including colin
08:07
who you can see
08:09
who has really done a tremendous amount
08:11
of work on this project and he’s really
08:13
the the face of the powerhouse behind it
08:15
um and so
08:17
we are all as i said very excited to
08:19
have you here uh to talk about the 10th
08:21
edition and fran who is the executive
08:24
director of the equality federation
08:26
institute i’m ready to turn it over to
08:28
you
08:30
great thank you so much kate um you know
08:33
like jody i’m also not from the coasts
08:35
i’m from alabama and i’ve been able to
08:37
see in the municipal equality index
08:39
cities like birmingham where i grew up
08:41
improve its score and montevallo where i
08:43
went to college
08:45
improved its score and so
08:46
you know it’s such an amazing tool and
08:49
at a quality federation
08:50
we really know the importance of local
08:52
protections for our community
08:55
you know equality federation we’re an
08:57
advocacy accelerator we’re dedicated to
08:59
building the power of our network of
09:01
state-based lgbtq advocacy organizations
09:04
and we are so proud to partner with hrc
09:06
and to have been partnering with hrc
09:08
for the last 10 years on the municipal
09:10
equality index um you know this is a
09:13
tool that helps our members and other
09:15
advocates on the ground and the cities
09:18
take stock of their progress and
09:20
advocate for the future policies that
09:23
are needed um you know protections that
09:25
are needed for our community and uh you
09:28
know it really helps them mark the
09:29
essential steps that they need to take
09:31
to move forward uh to achieve equality
09:34
for folks for lgbtq people and our
09:36
families
09:38
and you know the progress made at the
09:40
local level it’s what keeps us protected
09:42
from harms such as housing
09:44
discrimination conversion therapy um
09:47
bullying in the communities that we call
09:49
home you know often in the face of a
09:52
lack of statewide or federal laws to
09:55
protect our community that’s why
09:56
municipal work is so important um in
09:59
2021 we had a terrible legislative
10:02
session it there were so many bills that
10:04
focused on attacking our community
10:06
especially transgender young people
10:08
through proposed laws that would exclude
10:11
them from participating in public life
10:13
in school activities um you know
10:15
receiving life-saving medical care and
10:18
you know all of this was happening while
10:20
we’re going through an ongoing pandemic
10:22
fighting off
10:23
you know direct attack attacks on our
10:25
democracy
10:26
and so it was a difficult year but i am
10:28
so heartened by the progress that the
10:30
lgbtq state-based movement has made to
10:33
keep driving progress forward especially
10:36
at the municipal at the local level
10:39
you know from arizona to kentucky to
10:41
west virginia state groups help secure
10:44
local non-discrimination ordinances
10:46
which brings the number of
10:47
municipalities that are fully covered by
10:50
comprehensive non-discrimination
10:52
protections to over 350 nationwide
10:56
a real highlight there is that since
10:58
north carolina’s statewide ban on
11:00
non-discrimination ordinances expired in
11:02
2020 equality north carolina and its
11:06
partners have helped more than 15
11:08
jurisdictions pass local protections
11:11
and for the first time ever cities in
11:13
nebraska
11:14
oklahoma south carolina and west
11:17
virginia banned the harmful fraction
11:19
practice of conversion therapy at the
11:21
local level
11:23
so um you know just so much progress
11:25
going forward uh you know another one is
11:27
the fairness campaign and its local
11:30
partners in kentucky helped pass a
11:32
conversion therapy ban in lexington
11:34
fayette county which secured protections
11:36
for more than 25 percent of the state’s
11:38
population and so despite those bills
11:41
that i was talking about earlier despite
11:43
the transgender athlete bans passing in
11:45
nine states
11:46
despite local you know school districts
11:48
um
11:50
you know despite the debates that we’re
11:51
seeing local school districts across the
11:54
country are protecting transgender
11:56
students by passing policies respecting
11:58
their names their pronouns and the use
12:00
of appropriate facilities and even
12:02
though you know even though local
12:04
leaders continue to pave the way forward
12:06
on equality there remains an
12:08
unacceptable patchwork of laws for lgbtq
12:11
people across the country and so despite
12:14
all of this municipal progress i really
12:16
just want to highlight that this
12:17
reinforces the need for the equality act
12:20
the equality act would provide
12:22
consistent and explicit
12:24
non-discrimination protections for lgbtq
12:26
plus people across key areas of life
12:30
including employment housing credit
12:33
education public spaces and services
12:36
federally funded programs and even jury
12:38
service and as we look into 2022 uh we
12:42
will continue to rise to the challenges
12:43
that we face toward achieving
12:46
non-discrimination uh
12:48
you know nationwide um but we do know
12:50
that the work of state and local
12:52
advocates will continue to provide much
12:54
needed protections for lgbtq plus people
12:58
in the place that it matters most home
13:00
thank you i’ll hand it back over to kate
13:04
thank you fran and now we’re gonna move
13:06
to a video that we have prepared with
13:09
some help from some friends of the mei
13:11
um that tells the story about
13:14
what we’ve been doing here over the
13:16
course of the last 10 years um and so
13:19
i think with that i’m going to turn it
13:21
over to our video team to get the video
13:25
rolling
13:29
[Music]
13:58
when i saw the score of 55
14:03
i think i just wanted to hide underneath
14:05
my desk
14:22
it was my second day in office the news
14:25
had come out that racine had a very low
14:28
score in terms of being a
14:30
welcoming community for the lgbtq
14:32
community
14:36
we had never heard of the human rights
14:39
campaign i have to admit
14:41
an email came through the city manager’s
14:44
office and the mayor’s office
14:46
they were unsure of exactly what that
14:49
was or what it meant
14:51
[Music]
14:55
when i first got that score it showed
14:57
that we weren’t where we wanted to be i
14:59
know that our residents
15:01
are welcoming and accepting the people
15:04
of all sexual orientations and gender
15:05
identities and i want to make sure that
15:08
our policies reflects that when you have
15:11
a headline that the report reveals that
15:14
we have a failing grade with our lgbtq
15:18
equality it did get attention and so the
15:21
directive was we need to change the
15:23
score
15:27
when you look at lgbtq rights you might
15:29
have a lot of these lofty goals and
15:31
you’re not sure where to start
15:33
and the municipal equality index it’s a
15:36
guidebook
15:38
[Music]
15:40
it really helps me to see sort of like
15:42
what are the standards of what inclusion
15:44
should look like for municipal policies
15:49
[Music]
15:52
hrc and the entire mei team provide
15:55
technical assistance and resources to
15:57
make sure that cities can move lgbtq
15:59
equality forward and it also holds
16:02
cities accountable
16:05
one of the great gifts of the mei was
16:08
giving municipal leaders a checklist
16:11
really basic but where are we and what
16:14
do we need to do and how do we work with
16:16
our community members to make the
16:18
biggest impact
16:22
[Music]
16:24
every point that we’ve gotten has felt
16:27
like a home run for the team that has
16:29
has worked on it i actually have other
16:31
cities call me to say we’re starting to
16:34
work on this and we see that you’ve
16:37
jumped a big amount in just a short
16:39
amount of time
16:40
it makes me realize we are a leader in
16:42
the country on this and
16:44
i can tell you growing up here i never
16:48
would have thought that it felt really
16:50
good i mean the year we went from 41 to
16:52
86 it was one of the biggest leaps in
16:54
the country it really felt like the work
16:56
that we’d done to commit to equity in
16:58
our community was showing up in
17:00
measurable ways the city of worcester is
17:02
celebrating another perfect score from
17:04
the human rights campaign a result of
17:06
being reviewed by the human rights
17:08
campaign and the mei the city of
17:10
worcester has reviewed extensively our
17:13
ordinances we’ve created new policies
17:16
that have addressed employment benefits
17:20
so creating spaces where folks of color
17:23
uh can uh speak up working towards
17:26
making sure the trans the trans
17:27
community is centered in everything that
17:30
we do
17:32
all of that really helps to build a kind
17:34
of environment that creates a community
17:37
that everyone can
17:39
thrive
17:40
you know we always want to work with the
17:42
folks on the ground who are dealing with
17:43
their struggles we hear about how
17:45
young people are particularly adversely
17:47
impacted
17:48
and and that groundwork then led to a
17:51
city-wide ban on conversion therapy the
17:54
mei has had such a major impact on the
17:56
city of atlanta for over a decade now
17:59
even in recent years helping us ban the
18:01
bullying of lgbtq youth in all city
18:04
facilities helping us
18:06
allocate resources to trans people
18:08
[Music]
18:12
local leaders at the municipal level
18:14
were able to step up because they had
18:16
tools like the mei available to give
18:18
them a path to say
18:20
the state government may not be willing
18:21
to act but you as mayors as city council
18:23
members
18:24
as township trustees you can get out
18:27
there and do things at the local level
18:28
that will make a real difference in
18:30
people’s lives and hopefully will also
18:32
light a fire underneath the folks at the
18:33
state capitol
18:38
it’s great to be a part of a city that
18:40
is as inclusive as phoenix has become is
18:42
not only the city take that lead but uh
18:45
corporations around the city do the same
18:48
[Music]
18:52
when we got the score of 100 i was
18:54
ecstatic
18:57
[Music]
19:00
i always
19:01
cried when i saw the first time that
19:02
we’d reached 100. the mei continues to
19:05
change year after year so we can’t just
19:07
sit on our hands and be like oh we’re
19:09
good
19:10
we have to continue to make improvements
19:12
i want lgbtq people to know that we are
19:14
welcoming an inclusive city we are open
19:17
to all no matter who you are or who you
19:19
love
19:21
this is a place where we welcome
19:23
everybody
19:24
that we
19:26
that we want you to be
19:28
the
19:29
the best and most loved version of
19:31
yourself
19:32
[Music]
19:36
it isn’t always easy to achieve progress
19:39
in a conservative state but it is
19:41
possible when people come together uh
19:44
when advocates fight hard and also when
19:48
uh political figures are coming forward
19:50
and saying it is unacceptable to be
19:53
homophobic and transphobic in this
19:55
community
19:59
[Music]
20:17
all right we are at the part of our
20:19
program where we’re going to open this
20:20
up for reporter questions i’m erin
20:23
fields press secretary for the
20:24
foundation and so if anyone wants to put
20:36
you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign is organized and will be operated for the promotion of the social welfare of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. By inspiring and engaging individuals and communities, HRC strives to end discrimination against LGBTQ people and realize a world that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is organized for the charitable and educational purposes of promoting public education and welfare for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. HRC Foundation envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

The Human Rights Campaign envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x