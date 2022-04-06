The 4 Types of Dependency in Relationships

Dependency comes in many forms, and it can impact our lives in a number of ways. Sometimes they are obvious, like when we need someone to help us physically or emotionally.

Other times, our dependencies are not so obvious, and we may not even realize that they are impacting our lives in a negative way. This blog post will discuss the four types of dependency and how they can affect your life.

In this blog post, we will discuss the four types of dependency: Independency, Interdependency, dependency, and codependency. Understanding these different types can help you identify any unhealthy dependencies and work on overcoming them.

“Our dependency makes slaves out of us, especially if this dependency is a dependency of our self-esteem. If you need encouragement, praise, pats on the back from everybody, then you make everybody your judge.” — Fritz Perls

…

1. Codependency

Codependency occurs when one person in a relationship is overly dependent on one person in specific. This can happen when one person is emotionally or financially dependent on the other.

Codependency is also likely to occur when one person is physically dependent on the other, such as when one person relies on the other for transportation or housing.

There are four main types of codependency:

Emotional

Emotional codependency could happen when one person constantly seeks approval from the other or needs reassurance that they are loved. Emotional codependency can also occur when one person is always trying to please the other or put their needs above their own.

Financial

Financial codependency might occur when one person is always asking the other for money or loans or when one person is constantly spending more money than they can afford. In addition, it can also occur when one person is always trying to get the other to buy them things.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Physical

Physical codependency takes place when one person is always asking the other for help with tasks or chores or when one person constantly needs rides or transportation. Furthermore, physical codependency might happen when one person is always relying on the other for physical affection.

Psychological

Psychological codependency occurs when one person in a relationship is overly reliant on the other for psychological support. It might be present when one person is constantly seeking comfort, validation, or reassurance. Moreover, another sign is when one person is always trying to control the other or manipulate them emotionally.

…

2. Dependency

Dependency is when one person relies on another for help and support. This type of dependency can be seen in parent-child relationships, but it can also exist between friends or family members.

The benefits of dependency

Dependency can be healthy when it is appropriate and necessary. For example, dependency is often seen as a positive trait in parent-child relationships because it provides love, care, and support.

This type of dependency can also be beneficial in friendships or family relationships where one person may need help or support from another.

The downside of dependency

However, the downside of being too dependent on others is that if you are overly reliant on someone, it can make you feel helpless and unable to do things on your own.

Additionally, this type of dependency can put a strain on your relationship and may cause the other person to feel overwhelmed or like they have to take care of you all the time.

…

3. Interdependency

Interdependency is when two people rely on each other equally. This type of dependency is often seen in romantic relationships, but it can also exist between friends or family members.

The benefits of interdependency

Interdependency is generally considered to be healthy because it creates a sense of mutual support and cooperation.

This type of dependency can help you feel more connected to your partner and can make you both feel needed and valued. It can also provide a sense of security and stability in a relationship.

The downside of interdependency

Nevertheless, there is also a downside to being too interdependent. Interdependency can become unhealthy if it starts to feel like one person is controlling or dependent on the other.

Or, if you are too reliant on your partner, it can make you feel needy and clingy. This can put a strain on your relationship and may cause your partner to feel suffocated. Additionally, if one person in the relationship changes or leaves, it can leave the other person feeling lost and alone.

…

4. Independency

Independency is when you are not reliant on anyone else. This doesn’t mean that you don’t need or want anyone in your life, but rather that you are self-sufficient and capable of being on your own.

The benefits of independence

Independency is often seen as a positive trait because it means you are confident and able to take care of yourself.

This can be an essential quality to have in a relationship, as it ensures that you are not overly dependent on your partner. It also means that you are more likely to be able to handle difficult situations on your own without needing someone else to help you through them.

The downside of independency

Nonetheless, if you are too independent, you may find it difficult to let anyone into your life, leading to isolation or preventing you from forming close relationships.

You might also experience trouble asking for help when you need it and relying on others when necessary. This can make it challenging to develop close relationships and may cause problems in your existing ones.

“Whenever you need something from someone else before you can move forward, it’s a dependency. We believe dependencies slow people down. We want people to be more independent, because that will keep them moving forward.” — Jason Fried

…

In Conclusion

If you think you might have an unhealthy dependency in your life, there are some things you can do to change that. Talk to someone you truly trust, if they are willing, work on setting some boundaries to create a more healthy relationship.

Seek professional help if you feel like you can’t overcome your dependency on your own. Remember, you are not alone, and there is help available.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

…

Want to learn something new every day? Get started with Medium by easily signing up and launching your own blog. Plus, you’ll get access to unlimited fascinating articles for just 5 dollars a month by clicking on my referral link.

Affiliate Disclosure: By signing up with my referral link, I will receive a commission at no additional cost to you. “It’s a proven fact that generosity makes you a happier person.”

This post was researched and inspired by these sources:

This content is for informational purposes only. It was not created to be a substitute for professional guidance, diagnosis, or treatment. Not all information might be accurate. Consider consulting with a professional or a specialist.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***