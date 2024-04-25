Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / The 4 Universal Factors of Success

The 4 Universal Factors of Success

Your definition of success is basically irrelevant. The exception is thinking success is achievement without effort.

Confusion about the path to success obscures the obvious.

There are four factors of success. Not three. Not five. Four and only four.

The path is the same for everyone.

The 4 universal factors of success:

#1. Drive and work:

Grit, motivation, determination, practice, and discipline fit in the drive and work bucket.

#2. Talent:

Successful people are born with talent. So are you. Successful people use natural born inclinations, aptitudes, and abilities every day.

Top level athletes are born with talents the rest of us don’t have. You can acquire skills, but talent came with you at birth.

#3. Support from others:

No one achieves success alone. You aren’t self-made. Parents, friends, mentors, colleagues, coaches, and communities contribute to your success. Great athletes are surrounded by strong teammates.

Successful leaders stand on the shoulders of strong teams.

#4. Opportunity:

Education, exposure, resources, networks, and problems that need solutions enable individuals to showcase their talents and abilities. Family roots are often a factor in opportunity.

Winston Churchill was the right person at the right time to defeat Hitler. Brock Purdy, quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers was dead last in the 2022 NFL draft. He is the right person at the right time.

Conclusion:

You control three of the four universal factors of success.

You can’t control good fortune. Although, Colman Cox said, “I am a great believer in luck. The harder I work, the more of it I seem to have.”

If you hope to succeed, work hard, maximize your talents, and seek lots of help.

What factors of success don’t fit within the four categories I mention in this post?

Which factor of success do you believe to be the most important?

Previously Published on leadershipfreak with Creative Commons License

***

Photo credit: unsplash

My dream is when people see me they think that guy made my life better. - Dan Rockwell
