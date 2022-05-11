<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Why do men (even when we succeed) often struggle to enjoy our daily lives?

What are we missing on our endlessly futile “pursuit of happiness”?

What are the key ingredients for a deeply fulfilling life?

In this episode, I mine these questions and more for useful insights to make a meaningful difference in your life.

Because in this episode, I’m going to dive into the 5 Pillars of a Thriving Man.

These 5 pillars came to me a few years ago on a cabin retreat in the mountains with my oldest friend, Tait. We’d traveled up a windy road to a gorgeous mountain area 90 minutes northeast of Los Angeles known as Lake Arrowhead, to do some deep reflection together on our lives. We were both maybe 43 at the time, living on opposite coasts, he in North Carolina and I in California, both partnered to amazing women, both doing meaningful work with significant positive impact on countless people’s lives, and yet somehow we were also both awakening to deep pangs of loneliness.

So we went up to this cabin with my canine companion, Yellowjhan, for a weekend of food, fire, laughter, and reflection.

What I didn’t expect was that my stepping more fully into leading men’s work, and this podcast, “Men, This Way,” would be born out of that weekend. What I didn’t expect was that just a few years later, Tait and I would be stepping up together to launch a year-long coaching journey for men called, ELEVATE 2021 … which we are now wrapping up with the 10 courageous men who joined us on that incredible adventure this past year, and we are now already into booking ELEVATE 2022 … and we’ve already got 7 men enrolled for that with just 5 spots left!

Alright, back to this episode … today I’m going to dive into my 5 Pillars of The Thriving Man, a framework for thriving in your everyday life.

These 5 pillars came to me during that cabin retreat with Tait. They came to me overnight, after we’d spent an evening filled with wild laughter and agonized tears. As I reflected on my own life journey, all that I’d accomplished, which included everything I thought I was supposed to ever want, I was also awakening to an inner yearning for things I’d never given any mind to, essential elements of a truly good life that no one had ever taught me were essential for a man to feel genuinely deeply fulfilled. I’d only ever seen my fathers and uncles concerned about maybe one or two of these 5 pillars. No wonder they struggled so much in their daily lives despite having homes and families and professional success.

I could dive deep into each of these pillars, but in this episode, I offer a brief introduction to each.

This introduction today will also give you a tiny glimpse into the kinds of things we will be exploring together in ELEVATE 2022, if you feel the call to step into powerful partnership with me in making your 2022 extraordinary.

Now, take a deep breath, and stay present, through to the end of this enlightening episode of Men, This Way …

Alright …

Let’s dive …

** This is a rebroadcast of an earlier MTW episode.

—

This post was previously published on Bryan Reeves.com.

—

Photo credit: iStock