The 5 Powers of Amazing Posture

When he walked into the room, I noticed him immediately.

He had something that gets my attention every time.

Fantastic posture.

People gravely underestimate why this is so powerful. And it can make a big difference in whether people notice you and want to engage with you – or not.

Here’s what good posture represents.

…

You command confidence

This is the easiest way to appear confident without saying or doing anything else. It says you are comfortable being seen and have nothing to hide. You may appear more trustworthy. Standing tall fully exposes your entire body, especially our most vulnerable parts (neck, midsection, etc.).

This suggests that you feel powerful enough to handle any attack upon you and can defend yourself if needed. Which also means…

…

People won’t mess with you

People generally don’t mess with someone with solid posture. It conveys that you are one to reckon with. Nothing about you will seem meek or weak regardless of your size or build. Someone looking for trouble will find someone else to target.

It suggests that you are are aware of your surroundings and in command of the situation around you.

…

It’s sexy

You look WAY more attractive when you stand at your full height with proper posture. Bad posture does weird things to your body, like making your belly pouch out awkwardly or make your neck look like it’s trying to get a head start on the buffet before your body gets there. Don’t look like a cartoon character with a neck trying to detach from its body.

Your body will look leaner and sleeker when you stand at your full height. Every bit counts, right?

…

You look like a leader — even if you are not

It is said that posture signals your place in the social hierarchy. Next time you walk into a room, figure out who the most important person in the room is — the top executive, the most powerful, the highest in command.

There is a good chance that person has the best posture of anyone in the room — so give them a run for their money. Treat every entrance like you are a CEO walking into a Board Meeting.

…

You seem interesting

I have found that the person in the room with the best posture is oftentimes the most interesting person in the room. These people usually have intriguing careers, hobbies or self-care practices. Or they are up and coming go-getters who are making things happen.

When you walk in a room with great posture don’t be surprised if people wonder who you are. People may assume you are someone important and may be intrigued to figure out what your story is.

…

Call your chiropractor

Yes, you can be mindful of how you stand, but some of us need professional help.

Thanks to hours of hunching over our to technology and slouching on cushy sofas, a lot of people have lousy posture.

If you are in dire need of some serious chiropractic work, don’t hesitate to invest in it.

Whether you are dating, networking, interviewing or trying to land new business, subconsciously, your posture has a powerful effect on others.

Make it a regular part of your maintenance as a human and enjoy the health — and social — benefits of that investment. ❤

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Mohamad Khosravi –unsplash