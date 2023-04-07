I’ve heard lots of questions over the years. Some were small. Others brilliant. Some reflected sincere but dead-end pursuits. Smart people ask short-sighted questions when they focus on the wrong things.

“What should you have done?” belittles sincere effort and past wisdom. Don’t ‘should on’ people. Instead, press into future possibilities. “What will you do differently next time?” Can you feel the respect and focus of ‘next time’ questions?

The 7 powers of questions:

Limit answers. Set direction. Create focus. Stimulate creativity. Encourage reflection. Strengthen relationships. Inspire action.

Drucker’s 5 most important questions:

What is our mission? – Clarify purpose and direction. Establish a common goal. Who is our customer? – Design products of services that meet the needs and expectations of customers. What does the customer value? – Identify and prioritize the key features and benefits that customers are looking for. What are our results? – Measure and monitor performance. Identify areas of improvement. What is our plan? – Develop clear, actionable plans for achieving goals. Ensure alignment and focus on execution.

Read: The Five Most Important Questions You will ever Ask About Your Organization.

Tip: Forward-facing curiosity coupled with a learner’s attitude solves many leadership struggles.

The question I have never heard:

I’ve heard:

How can I hold people accountable? (Sometimes means how can I get people to do things they don’t want to do.) How can I motivate people? What’s the best way to confront a problem employee? How can I have tough conversations? How can I invite constructive dissent in meetings? How can I do more of what matters? How can I fix my boss? (Not usually asked that directly.)

I’ve never heard anyone ask, “How can I love people?” Not one. I wonder if our curiosity is misguided.

What do you need to ask that enables you to move forward with gusto?

Still curious:

1 Simple Strategy to Design Smart Questions

Previously Published on leadershipfreak with Creative Commons License

YOUR BRAIN HAS A MIND OF ITS OWN: BRAIN MANAGEMENT STRATEGIES

You have thoughts you would rather not think.

Your mind wanders like a cat looking for mice.

You know you know something but can’t remember it. You tell yourself to forget a bad experience and you can’t stop thinking about it. Then you kick yourself for doing it.

Your brain has a mind of its own:

You tell yourself, “Don’t worry about what others think.” What do you do? Wonder what people think of you.

I tell my brain to stay open, but I ignore myself.

Brain management strategies:

#1. Accept reality.

Forget the idea that there are two voices in your head. There’s a rowdy crowd in your head. Your boss, co-workers, customers, kids, neighbors, spouse, teachers, parents, and the dog all live inside your head.

#2. Stop beating yourself down.

I have the attention span of a chipmunk on steroids. It does no good to beat myself down for it. It’s the truth. Matters get worse when I beat myself down.

#3. Aspire without self-accusation.

Aspiration is an acknowledgement that you aren’t there yet.

Self-accusation is slop to pigs. The more you beat yourself down, the more you think about beating yourself down.

Accept, for example, that you don’t manage time well, AND aspire to make improvements. Don’t wallow in slop.

#4. Talk to yourself.

When your inner critic yells, “You’re an idiot,” say, “There’s my inner critic.” Then ask, “Anything else?” Or say, “Do you have anything useful to add?”

Lighten up. We’re all in the same boat, even people you admire.

#5. Understand others.

I met a guy from California who said he didn’t have a loud inner critic. I think he was smoking a joint. Everyone else beats themself down.

You don’t have to beat people down. They do it to themselves.

Challenge and affirm.

Correct with optimism.

What strategies help you manage a brain that has a mind of its own?

