The Big Problem We Need to Face

Chapter 2 of Regenesis — Feeding the World Without Devouring the Planet by George Monbiot
I highly recommend reading Regenesis. In order to fully understand the complexity of the ideas and remember it all, I wrote a summary of each chapter. I did it for myself and I am sharing it with you. Longer quotes from the book are in italics.
Monbiot begins the chapter with the discussion of complex systems — that “they are all in some ways alike” and possess emergent properties. This means that their components, however simple they each might be on their own, behave in complex ways when they come together.
Unfortunately for us, sometimes our solutions to problems in a complex system just makes them worse. He gives an example from the Grapes of Wrath.
Monbiot explains that complex systems can collapse, flipping to an entirely new stable state.
Our complex world systems have become so intertwined and dependent on each other that we find ourselves in a very precarious state.
Looking at our food systems, Monbiot asks, ‘is the food system resilient?’
Some crops are more easily grown in certain parts of the world creating a system where
Monbiot provides an incredible description of the problem.
The result is a corporate sector even more concentrated and connected than the financial sector was before the 2008 crash. Now we have:
The food sector has seen a faster and more extensive acceleration than many other industries.
Another aspect of consolidation has been the food sector
When a complex system is approaching a tipping point, it begins to flicker — become more volatile. Monbiot sees this flickering happening in the global food system. Looking at 2008 and 2011 we can see
The chapter just gets more alarming as Monbiot discusses the effect of global heating on crop production and the extensive damage that has already been done to the soil. He highlights the unintended consequences of agricultural subsidies and ongoing problems such as soil erosion. The chapter was painful to read. The only hope I held was that since it was chapter two, he was still laying out the problem. I was glad to reach the last page. Then upset to read the last sentence.
Please read the book if you want to learn more about this in-depth. It is very well researched, with the last third filled with notes and attributions for his facts and statistics.
—
This post was previously published on Andrea O’Ferrall’s blog.
***
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStock