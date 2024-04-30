The Black Sheep’s Wisdom

It is very difficult to find a parameter for what can be considered normal or not. For some, normality is linked to socially standardized behaviors; for others, it has to do with religious precepts, and so on. The fact is that, often, normality is confused with calmness, quietness, and obedience, when one thing does not necessarily depend on the other.

How many times have we ourselves not had a wrong impression about someone who dresses in a totally peculiar way or has a different haircut, someone who apparently deviates from what is considered normal? Or about someone who embraces their beliefs in an effusive way, fighting for them whenever necessary, even wielding signs and taking to the streets? Well, appearance has nothing to do with the human essence, but it seems so difficult to understand that.

Difficult because today’s world is based on what is seen, on what is flaunted, on the brands one wears, on purchasing power, on how much one consumes. With this, it becomes increasingly difficult to see the essence of each individual, what the person really has inside and can live, practice, without hurting anyone along the way. It is what we do that matters, not what we say and appear to be.

And in family circles, it is not uncommon for those who question, dare, and confront what has been established for a long time by various generations, which needs to be changed and refreshed to break a false comfort zone that has perpetuated for years, to be seen as black sheep. Because no one is obliged to maintain a failed marriage or to dress following fashion trends just because it has always been like that among family members. The daring ones are the ones who promote advances that open up new paths for many people without courage.

Therefore, it is necessary to be very cautious when judging someone who has already been judged by people or family members as a black sheep since only coexistence and time truly show what each person is indeed. Often, it is simply someone who did not submit to rules and behaviors considered normal, who decided to live according to the beats of their own heart. It is, in the end, someone who did not allow themselves to be accepted by others in exchange for their own happiness.

Photo credit: Topich on Unsplash