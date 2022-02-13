The Gift of Adversity

Ok, the original title of this piece was “Embrace Adversity”. But how cliché is that, and you know how I feel about clichés. So no, that wouldn’t adequately convey the passion and excitement I want you to feel about adversity!

Sounds weird, and it should because most of us have never realized the true, intrinsic value of adversity.

In the past, adversity used to be to me, like that person who just walked into the room, that I really don’t get along with, so I avoid eye contact, change my seat, quietly slide over to the other side of the room or in more extreme cases, make an exit. I avoided it and didn’t see any benefit in adversity other than to piss me off or stress me out.

Nietzsche

When I was young, my father used to encourage me with the phrase, “if it don’t kill ya’, it’ll make you stronger”. This one phrase helped me see problems, challenges and adversity in a whole new light. Whenever I was in the midst of a situation, I would say to myself, “if it don’t kill me, it’ll make me stronger”! That would often give me the extra push I needed to make it through whatever the current challenge was at the time.

That inspiring quote actually came from the German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche. His original quote was” That which does not kill us makes us stronger”. In his 1888 autobiography, Nietzsche further explained how one who endures adversity, in turn learns how to turn trials to triumphs, or misfortune into fortune.

The Science

I always like to at least give the scientific community a chance to chime in. So in regards to the idea of adversity making you stronger, here’s what they found.

A study of career paths by Northwestern University found that those who’ve faced failures and adversities early in their careers, experienced “greater success” long-term in their chosen vocations(news.northwestern.edu).

Another study by US Veteran Affairs, found that survivors of traumatic life events have developed strengths and enhancements in areas of their lives such as faith, mental toughness and confidence(http://www.ptsd.va.gov).

Those into fitness and body sculpting, know that in order for muscles to grow and develop, resistance has to be applied against them. This resistance represents adversity the muscle must endure in order to grow and get stronger. Science explains that this resistance causes the muscle tissues to tear and breakdown. Each time, the muscle rebuilds itself to become bigger and stronger so when it’s met with the same resistance again, it can conquer it.

On the way to OZ

In the classic film, the Wizard of OZ, each of the main character’s had personal dilemmas and weaknesses they desired to resolve. The Lion lacked courage, the Tin Man wanted a heart to experience love, the Scarecrow wanted a brain so he could think and the character Dorothy was lost and wanted to find home.

As the characters faced adversity on their journey to OZ, each of their strengths were revealed to them. We see that when faced with danger and other uncertainties, it pushed the characters to step up and persevere in order to protect each other. As they did this, their so called weaknesses were revealed as strengths that helped them along the way.

The Lion’s courage was revealed through adversity when he bravely stood up to help protect the group from danger. As the Tin Man traveled and faced adversities along side the other characters, he bonded with them and developed a deep care and concern for them. Because of this, he was able to then experience what it felt like to love or care for someone and to be loved and cared for as well. The Tin Man found his heart through adversity.

At several points throughout the characters’ journey to OZ, the Scarecrow helped the group by thinking of helpful ideas and solutions along the way. The intensity of adverse circumstances helped bring out the intelligence in the Scarecrow.

Through a string of events along the way, the character Dorothy was given a pair of shiny slippers. After making it to their destination and enduring a host of challenges, it’s then revealed to Dorothy that all she had to do was click her heels together in order to get back home. Enduring the adversities of the journey, Dorothy developed courage to defeat the villain in the film as well as attain the required belief and confidence to click her heels together and finally get back home.

The Gift

The key here is that you may have certain abilities and strengths inside of you the whole time. However, it often takes a certain level of adversity to either reveal, strengthen or develop those strengths and abilities. Otherwise, they may never be known or shown.

It’s indeed difficult to appreciate the value and blessing of adversity, until you’ve endured it. That’s when you realize the wisdom, courage and understanding you’ve gained from it. When similar challenges arise in the future, you now feel more confident in overcoming them because you have the previous adversities you overcame, as a reference.

