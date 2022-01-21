Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / The Gift of Love. The Work of Love. The Fruit of Love

The Gift of Love. The Work of Love. The Fruit of Love

These delicious fruits will not be possible without putting in the required work.

by Leave a Comment

The gift of love is the feelings we get when we have fallen in love. It is the love that is celebrated in poetry and song, the love depicted in romantic movies, novels, and fairytales. It is a gift because it is given freely and requires no effort. The gift of love happens when two people deliciously open to each other, explore their unfamiliar bodies, share past histories, and declare their love.

The work of love begins as the intoxication of the gift begins to wear off. The work must take place in order to nurture love and make it grow. The work involves effort and action– listening attentively when your partner is talking, being honest, speaking kindly, being a helpmate, making compromises. Though it is work, it can be joyful work rather than hard work. It’s not hard work to rub your beloved’s shoulders when they are tense, tend to them when they are sick, compromise in order to make them happy. No! It’s simply being a loving companion.

The fruit of love is the enduring love that is the result of doing the work of love. That fruit is the warmth, ease and comfort of well-worn love, the knowledge you will be accepted in all your glory and all your misery, the certainty that you will always be supported in the face of adversity, and the building of a shared life together. These delicious fruits will not be possible without putting in the required work.

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Support The Good Men Project on Patreon to help us build a better, more inclusive world for all.

***

 

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

About Richard Matzkin

Richard Matzkin has been active in the men’s movement since the early 80’s. He is a jazz drummer, sculptor, and the author of MANifesto: A Call For Men To Become Warriors For Kindness and the dual award winning books, LOVING PROMISES:The Master Class For Creating Magnificent Relationship, and, THE ART OF AGING: Celebrating The Authentic Aging Self.

He has a blissful almost-40 year marriage to his wife, Alice. His forthcoming book, ManKINDness: How A Man Can Become A More Lovable and Love-Able Partner, releases at the beginning of 2021. To see more about him, and to view his sculptures of old people, go to matzkinstudio.com. To see his and Alice's blog, go to matzkinblog.com
Send him a message at [email protected]

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares51

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x