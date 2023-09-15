The iDOCTOR Will See You Now

By Alykhan Abdulla

You can see a doctor virtually without being examined – physical contact unnecessary. In fact, some medical interactions happen by voice only or text messaging so even “seeing” your doctor has been made superfluous.

You can arrange for prescription renewals, get time off from work, arrange for various tests (blood, urine, sputum, imaging and so on) and deal with chronic issues without a family doctor through various applications using pharmacists, nurse practitioners and sometimes just helpful algorithmic computer programs. No doctor necessary!

Welcome to the new world of iDOCTOR, standing by, ready 24/7, to deal with all medical conditions for all patients in all languages with empathy and kindness. They do not discriminate. Just pay a monthly fee.

This is the solution being offered for the 6+ million in Canada who don’t have a family doctor, including the homeless, immigrants and refugees, the disabled, Indigenous populations, the disenfranchised and those with high needs. This solution solves every problem of a rapidly shrinking pool of family doctors due to burnout and a growing doctor-less population.

There can’t be any unintended consequences, can there?

It makes total sense, right? There can’t be any unintended consequences, can there? So let us think through a few clinical scenarios:

Jean Pierre is a Metis paraplegic with one kidney, one leg, chronic kidney infections on chronic antibiotics, multiple cardiac stents, multiple medications and limited financial resources. He will just text iDOCTOR for help when he gets a stasis ulcer or has chest pain or has high fever and cloudy urine. Or he can go to the nearest Emergency Department (ED) that is open from his mobile home in Bracebridge, Ont. Easy peasy.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Sadia is a new immigrant. She has four children under 10 years of age. Her husband was killed in Syria. She is living in a temporary accommodation hotel. She has no phone, no computer, no internet and poor English skills. When her child has a laceration from the broken cabinet, or another gets an itchy rash that seems to be spreading, or another gets a productive cough, then she can just ask her pharmacist to help. Or she can go to the nearest ED. She will have to walk with all four children because she has no car and no bus tickets.

Vanessa is a 22-year-old autistic, intellectually challenged individual with chronic mental health issues in assisted living. She is struggling with sleep disorder and narcotic addiction due to chronic pain. She is using marijuana to calm her nerves and help her sleep. But her stomach is in terrible pain. She frequently uses the online iDOCTOR for medical advice. It says what it always says after talking to her for 10 minutes and billing her, which is: “Go to the ED!” How does that help her on this Labour Day long weekend?

Each one of these examples shows the limited value of iDOCTOR.

This will become our new standard of care in Canada. Simple problems are dealt with by Artificial Intelligence or non-family doctors apps run by private, for-profit corporations. Real medical conditions still will need family doctors to diagnose, treat, educate, manage and provide support over time. And there are lots of spare family doctors around, right? All others will be shunted to the ED. And ED are not too busy, right?

—

This post was previously published on HEALTHYDEBATE.CA and is republished under a Creative Commons license.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com